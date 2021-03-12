HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge: A third time for all the marbles

LINCOLN - Few might have expected that a Thursday night game the second week of the season was an early preview of the Class D-1 state championship.
Sure, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which started the year ranked No. 1, was one of the favorites to be playing in Lincoln the morning of March 13. Howells-Dodge, a 14-11 team the year before that started the new season 1-4, wasn't anywhere on the radar.
But that's what basketball fans will get Saturday when HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge makes up the all East Husker final at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. HLHF won that night in Humphrey. The Bulldogs moved to 3-0 with a 46-32 win. The Jaguars dropped to 1-3.
Howells-Dodge answered back 10 weeks later in the subdistrict final 53-49. In between, the Jaguars grew into the type of squad that's more than just a Cinderella.
For HLHF, the loss may have been a blessing in disguise. The wildcard points earned by Howells-Dodge pushed the Jaguars up the standings into fourth where they remained after a win in the district finals. That put the two programs on opposite sides of the state bracket, and perhaps rightfully so. Though the Jaguars were virtual unknowns just a month ago it seems Saturday's title matchup will feature the two best teams in Class D-1.
"I don't know if anybody was really excited about playing Southern Valley (in the first round). We knew they were good. It's kind of a fun year in D-1. There are no gimmes down here," HLHF coach Joe Hesse said. "Everybody is really good. Our kids were excited about a potential rematch in the big one and not having to play them in the semis or the first round. I'm excited we get them."
Where Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has a near pedigree into the title game after winning one two years ago then coming up short in the semis last year, Howells-Dodge was very much a work in progress. With Blake Sindelar at the controls of the offense, the Jags were a potential scoring machine. But the only way to find collective success instead of just attention on one player, Sindelar and his teammates had to buy into what coach Kevin Janata was preaching from the start of the season.
Initially, there was little evidence the Jaguars would figure it out. They started 1-4 and lost three in row by single digits. Granted, the losses were all to teams in larger classifications, but coming that close and being denied can damage the psyche.
Not so for Howells-Dodge. Two games after the losing skid game a double-overtime win against C-2 semifinalist BRLD. The Jaguars won 11 in a row, lost a rematch to BRLD as part of a 2-4 stretch but haven't lost since.
"Give them credit; they never gave up," Janata said. "They kept taking baby steps every practice, every game and down the stretch, we played tough competition."
HLHF went through a similar transition. The Bulldogs were one of the most prolific perimeter shooting teams last year - finishing with a top-10 all-time 3-point total in Nebraska high school history. But about halfway through the season, HLHF realized it was better served putting one of the twins, Jacob Sjuts, in the high post and running a two-post offense that worked to the rim rather than let it fly from deep.
Both sides will be interested in getting to the rim on Saturday morning. Sindelar has scored 30 and 31 with an attacking style that shredded Walthill and previously unbeaten Burwell. HLHF had to find a way late over Southern Valley after leading by double digits then overcame foul trouble and frustration against North Platte Saint Pat's.
"I know this is going to sound stupid if you watched the other two games, but you have to stop Blake (Sindelar)," Hesse said. "I don't know if that's really possible. That guy is a really good player. We have to find a way to slow him down and keep him out of the paint."
HLHF will be the larger team, but it was on Friday as well and it took a half to adjust to the physical style the officials were allowing.
Howells-Dodge scores just about 56 points per game and allows 44. HLHF has been scoring 60 and giving up 43.
"I'm pretty good friends with Sindelar, and we were kind of texting (before the semis). 'Let's both get there,'" HLHF junior Jason Sjuts said. "We're really familiar with one another. It's going to be a fun game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.