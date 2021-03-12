HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge: A third time for all the marbles

LINCOLN - Few might have expected that a Thursday night game the second week of the season was an early preview of the Class D-1 state championship.

Sure, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which started the year ranked No. 1, was one of the favorites to be playing in Lincoln the morning of March 13. Howells-Dodge, a 14-11 team the year before that started the new season 1-4, wasn't anywhere on the radar.

But that's what basketball fans will get Saturday when HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge makes up the all East Husker final at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. HLHF won that night in Humphrey. The Bulldogs moved to 3-0 with a 46-32 win. The Jaguars dropped to 1-3.

Howells-Dodge answered back 10 weeks later in the subdistrict final 53-49. In between, the Jaguars grew into the type of squad that's more than just a Cinderella.

For HLHF, the loss may have been a blessing in disguise. The wildcard points earned by Howells-Dodge pushed the Jaguars up the standings into fourth where they remained after a win in the district finals. That put the two programs on opposite sides of the state bracket, and perhaps rightfully so. Though the Jaguars were virtual unknowns just a month ago it seems Saturday's title matchup will feature the two best teams in Class D-1.