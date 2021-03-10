HLHF wins state rematch with Southern Valley

LINCOLN - Jacob and Jason Sjuts might have had already had quite a bit of chemistry after spending the past three years together as starters for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. But as twins, there's always something a little more there than just time on the court together.
Their bond came through again at just the right time when Jason found Jacob cutting to the basket for a layup to break a 41-41 tie with less than a minute remaining in Wednesday's 49-43 Class D-1 state tournament win over Southern Valley.
Jacob's bucket was part of an 8-0 run that brought HLHF back from the brink of elimination and avoided a second straight state loss to Southern Valley. The Eagles took down the Bulldogs last year and denied HLHF a shot at back-to-back championships.
HLHF trailed by two when Ethan Keller tied it up on another cut to the rim in the previous possession. The Sjutses followed with their play, then free throws by Jason and Keller salted it away.
"I looked at him in the corner of my eye and I (saw) he was starting to dribble to the left side of the floor," Jacob Sjuts said about the final go-ahead play. "I dashed to the right and I think he saw me out of the corner of his eye - nice little connection there."
HLHF led by as much as 13 in the latter half of the third quarter when Southern Valley scored eight straight to finish the frame and cut it down to 36-32 for the final eight minutes. Brody Yant sank one 3 then Clayton Berry hit another at the buzzer to swing momentum in the Eagles' direction. Jason Sjuts went 3 of 4 from the line to start the fourth but Southern Valley had 3s by Isaak McPhillamy and Berry to cut it to one.
Berry started his own personal 7-0 run thanks to two HLHF turnovers and gave his side its first lead since the first quarter when he scored and drew a foul with less than two minutes remaining. But he missed the free throw and Jason Sjuts found Keller on the right block for the tie that led into the deciding run.
"I think a lot of that was nerves. A couple of the big dogs did a couple weird things, but some of our other guys did some really uncharacteristic stuff. Those guys come off the bench and help us win and they're throwing over people's heads and out of bounds," coach Joe Hesse said. "I haven't see that from those guys in, maybe, ever. Definitely some goofy stuff. I don't know what to attribute it to - probably just the big stage and a lot of pressure."
That pressure had to do with a rematch against a Southern Valley team that surprised HLHF last year in the semis when the Bulldogs were a 2 seed by a 47-39 final score - the second-lowest offensive output of the season. HLHF hit just 27% in that one and 12% from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs started better on Wednesday, especially in the second quarter when they were 6 of 14 and turned a 12-12 tie at the end of the first into a 26-19 halftime lead. Jacob scored twice and Keller added a putback for a 6-0 start to the frame and Keller and Jacob again found points late when the lead was cut to three.
HLFH then had back-to-back baskets by Jason to start the third from Southern Valley turnovers and a Jett Spier free throw - stretching the advantage to 10. It was 13 when the Eagles scored 10 of the final 12 and put in motion a rather dramatic final quarter.
"You don't even want to know what was going through my mind. It was crazy," Jacob said. "They made that and-1 to go ahead and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' But we responded. I'm really proud of the guys. We fought back and came out with it. It feels great because we didn't want it to end the way it did last year."
Jason had 17 points, Jacob 14 and Keller 12. HLHF advances to play North Platte Saint Pat's Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4 p.m. HLHF beat St. Pat's in the third place game last season.
"Just to hang in there," Hesse said about the mindset late. "We're always one play away from righting the ship. There were a couple times I thought maybe we should take a timeout. But sometimes letting those guys play; they're going to make the right (play) if you give them time. Luckily they did."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.