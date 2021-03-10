HLHF wins state rematch with Southern Valley

LINCOLN - Jacob and Jason Sjuts might have had already had quite a bit of chemistry after spending the past three years together as starters for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. But as twins, there's always something a little more there than just time on the court together.

Their bond came through again at just the right time when Jason found Jacob cutting to the basket for a layup to break a 41-41 tie with less than a minute remaining in Wednesday's 49-43 Class D-1 state tournament win over Southern Valley.

Jacob's bucket was part of an 8-0 run that brought HLHF back from the brink of elimination and avoided a second straight state loss to Southern Valley. The Eagles took down the Bulldogs last year and denied HLHF a shot at back-to-back championships.

HLHF trailed by two when Ethan Keller tied it up on another cut to the rim in the previous possession. The Sjutses followed with their play, then free throws by Jason and Keller salted it away.

"I looked at him in the corner of my eye and I (saw) he was starting to dribble to the left side of the floor," Jacob Sjuts said about the final go-ahead play. "I dashed to the right and I think he saw me out of the corner of his eye - nice little connection there."