LINCOLN - The Howells-Dodge Jaguars had their season come to a close Wednesday with a loss in the NSAA Boys Basketball State Championship tournament to Johnson-Brock.

Number 3 Johnson-Brock was dominant in the 56-26 win over No. 6 Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 quarterfinal.

Neither team managed to get off to a fast start as the Eagles lead the Jaguars 7-3 after the opening quarter with the only Howells-Dodge basket coming at the 3:29 mark.

The game would quickly become out of reach for the Jaguars with the Eagles starting the second quarter on a 14-1 run. Howells-Dodge would again make one shot from the floor coming at 3:20 before the Eagles closed the half on a 14-0 run to take a 35-7 lead into the half.

"We knew they were a shooting team and if they got hot it was going to get bad," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. "Just quicksand, the more we fought the deeper we went in. Credit them and their defense, there's no room to breathe out there and their offense hit us in the mouth and we never recovered after that."

The Jaguars would finish the first half 2 for 23 (8.7%) from the field.

Johnson-Brock would again outscore the Jaguars 14-8 in the third with Howells-Dodge outscoring the Eagles 11-7 in the fourth.

Howells-Dodge did shoot better in the second half finishing 6 for 25 (24%). Overall, the Jaguars shot 8 for 48 (16.7%) for the game from the field due to the tough Eagle defense.

"They were just so physical and the refs let them play, we had to adapt to that, we had to be physical back, had to be strong with the ball," Janata said. "It seemed like anytime we went inside with the ball they were collapsing hard if we got nudged we lost the ball. They were just the team that seemed like they wanted it more tonight."

Lance Brester led the Jaguars in the loss with nine points including two makes from deep.

Aandy Dominguez finished second on the score sheet for Howells-Dodge scoring four points as Oscar Dominguez and Kellen Fiala each added three.

With the win over the Jaguars, Johnson-Brock will now face No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

Brester, Aiden Meyer, Fiala, Brittin Sindelar and Aandy were the five senior leaders for Howells-Dodge.

"This is one of the bigger senior classes I've had the last couple of years. We're going to miss a Lance Brester that's played for four years, we're going to miss an Aandy Dominguez that's played for four years," Janata said. "Brittin (Sindelar) and Aiden (Meyer) did a nice job stepping up and Kellen (Fiala) didn't play a whole lot this year but he was a team leader despite not having a lot of playing time. It's always hard to watch a senior class walk out the door but I'm excited for the next guys coming up."

One focus for the Jaguars heading into the offseason is shooting.

"I talked to the guys at the end of the bench 'feel this feeling, keep this chip on your shoulder and we when hit the gym this summer we're taking extra shots' because we got to be a shooting team in the future," Janata said.

The Jaguars close the season 20-7 after losing a lot of their key players last season.

"We had a heck of a season, I'm super proud of them no matter what the outcome of this game was," Janata said. "I'd like to think this wasn't our 'A' effort. Sometimes you just throw a bad game out. No matter what you just can't take away from what this team accomplished this year."