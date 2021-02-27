Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osceola headed to state

Area teams Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osceola punched tickets to the state tournament on Saturday night after winning their district finals.
HLHF is back at state for a third year in a row after dismantling Perkins County 71-29 in a game played at Hampton. The Bulldogs never allowed more than nine points in a quarter and jumped all over the Plainsmen 24-7 in the first quarter.
No other information or scoring totals were available on Saturday night.
HLHF was the 2 seed in the district final round but will have to wait until Monday night to find out its opponent. Only HLHF and Walthill, a 64-54 winner over Elm Creek, played district finals on Saturday.
In Class D-2, Osceola basketball will be on its way to Lincoln for the first time in 33 years following a 52-42 win over Paxton in a final played at Kearney Catholic.
No other scoring or information was available for this game either.
Osceola was the 8 seed for the district final round. Six district finals were held Saturday, and seeds 1-5 each won. Osceola would play 1 seed Mullen in the first round of the state tournament unless Wallace or Medicine Valley pull upsets on Monday.
Osecola has been to the state tournament 19 times in its history, but 14 of those came before 1950. The best finish happened exactly 100 years ago when Osceola was the state runner-up to Minden 24-5.