 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osceola headed to state
View Comments
alert top story

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osceola headed to state

{{featured_button_text}}
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs

Area teams Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osceola punched tickets to the state tournament on Saturday night after winning their district finals.

HLHF is back at state for a third year in a row after dismantling Perkins County 71-29 in a game played at Hampton. The Bulldogs never allowed more than nine points in a quarter and jumped all over the Plainsmen 24-7 in the first quarter.

No other information or scoring totals were available on Saturday night.

HLHF was the 2 seed in the district final round but will have to wait until Monday night to find out its opponent. Only HLHF and Walthill, a 64-54 winner over Elm Creek, played district finals on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Class D-2, Osceola basketball will be on its way to Lincoln for the first time in 33 years following a 52-42 win over Paxton in a final played at Kearney Catholic.

No other scoring or information was available for this game either.

Osceola was the 8 seed for the district final round. Six district finals were held Saturday, and seeds 1-5 each won. Osceola would play 1 seed Mullen in the first round of the state tournament unless Wallace or Medicine Valley pull upsets on Monday.

Osecola has been to the state tournament 19 times in its history, but 14 of those came before 1950. The best finish happened exactly 100 years ago when Osceola was the state runner-up to Minden 24-5.

The D-1 and D-2 state tournaments open on March 10. The first round of D-1 opens at Lincoln Southeast. Class D-2 is at Lincoln East. Winners play the next day at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check Tuesday's edition of The Telegram for more on these stories.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cardinal boys fly past Shamrocks
Boys

Cardinal boys fly past Shamrocks

  • Updated

ALBION - Everything that had made Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball so encouraging for the past three weeks was there in Thursday's subd…

Flyers slay Pender in sub final
Boys

Flyers slay Pender in sub final

  • Updated

Humphrey Saint Francis boys basketball has found different ways to win games this year on their way to 16 victories. But the one they seem to …

Another foe rains 3s on CHS boys
Boys

Another foe rains 3s on CHS boys

  • Updated

For the fourth time this season an opponent hit 10 or more 3-pointers on the Columbus High boys. The latest was in a 73-46 loss to No. 9 Papil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News