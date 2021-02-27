Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osceola headed to state

Area teams Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osceola punched tickets to the state tournament on Saturday night after winning their district finals.

HLHF is back at state for a third year in a row after dismantling Perkins County 71-29 in a game played at Hampton. The Bulldogs never allowed more than nine points in a quarter and jumped all over the Plainsmen 24-7 in the first quarter.

No other information or scoring totals were available on Saturday night.

HLHF was the 2 seed in the district final round but will have to wait until Monday night to find out its opponent. Only HLHF and Walthill, a 64-54 winner over Elm Creek, played district finals on Saturday.

In Class D-2, Osceola basketball will be on its way to Lincoln for the first time in 33 years following a 52-42 win over Paxton in a final played at Kearney Catholic.

No other scoring or information was available for this game either.

Osceola was the 8 seed for the district final round. Six district finals were held Saturday, and seeds 1-5 each won. Osceola would play 1 seed Mullen in the first round of the state tournament unless Wallace or Medicine Valley pull upsets on Monday.