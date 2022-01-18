Klug's career-high snaps skid

Lakeview senior Mason Klug has never been asked to fill the super star role. But whether it's on the football field, the basketball court or the soccer pitch, Klug has been a needed piece to Viking success.

Throughout his career, coaches have said his attitude and work ethic have made him the type of role player every roster needs to be successful, no matter how many other stars are on that roster.

For once, the compliments Klug received Saturday fit more along the line of super star than role player. The senior scored a career-high 17 points, hit all four of his shots from three-point range and led Lakeview to a 54-44 win on Saturday afternoon on the road at Aquinas Catholic.

Klug's efforts earned the Vikings their third win of the season and snapped a five-game losing skid.

"Mason had a big game and his scoring was big for us get a much needed win," coach Tyler Colvin said. "I'm really happy and proud for him. He is a total team guy. To see him step up and knock down multiple big shots was great."

Klug started to make a difference in the second quarter when Lakeview matched its highest output of the game. The Vikings trailed 12-9 through the first eight minutes then went into halftime tied 26-26 thanks partly to Klug hitting twice from distance.

Those two makes gave Lakeview its first lead of the afternoon. When he hit two more in the third quarter it sparked a run that proved to be the deciding stretch of the game.

Lakeview matched it's second quarter output with 17 points, made stops on defense and went up by 10. The Vikings gave up just seven points in the quarter and led the rest of the way.

"Many times in previous games when we would hit a big shot or two our opponent would come right back down and answer. That didn't happen in this game," Colvin said. "That allowed us to take the lead and then stretch it out to a double-digit margin."

Klug finished 5 of 6 overall and 4 of 4 from long range. He also added three free throws, four rebounds and two steals. Eli Osten had 13 points, seven of which came at the line.

The Vikings weren't great at the line, missing 10 foul shots, but they also earned 25, only allowed two offensive rebounds and held the Monarchs to just 33 total attempts. They also had 11 assists on 17 made shots.

"The fact that we never really let them go on a run or cut into the lead once we got it was a great step forward for our team," Colvin said. "We showed great discipline, confidence, and composure in closing out the game. We had smart possessions on both ends of the floor. Really proud of our guys for how they finished off the win."

Lakeview improved to 3-11. The Vikings hit the road for challenging contest at Class C-1 No. 7 Milford. Lakeview has lost six of the last seven in the series between the two.

"It's been a tough stretch, no doubt. Dealing with things that a lot of teams have been dealing with injuries, sickness, guys missing practices and games, and when you're losing hard-fought games and battling and not quite getting over the hump, it certainly takes its toll," Colvin said. "To the credit of all the guys in our program, they show up, and continue to work hard, and believe in what we are trying to do, and that we can do it. Hopefully seeing another teammate have a big game will help the confidence of all our guys moving forward."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

