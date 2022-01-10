Kwap, Discoverers bounce back in road win at Lincoln High

Columbus High's Sam Kwapnioski wasn't the only member of the team that had a tough go of it Friday night against rival Fremont. But misses at the free throw line and a tough shooting night overall for the senior epitomized what the Discoverers struggled through collectively.

Just about 24 hours later, Kwapnioski washed that bitter taste from his mouth and helped lead his team to a 54-48 road win at Lincoln High. It's the second time Columbus has won this season and the second time doing so against the Links.

Kwapnioski led CHS with 13 points while fellow senior Ean Luebbe had 11 and scored nine of those in the fourth quarter. The Discoverers turned a 35-31 lead at the start of the final frame into a win thanks in large part to Luebbe going 7 of 8 from the line.

"It was a good step forward for out kids," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "It was that belief and that poise to have things go bad when you're expecting to win (on Friday), and that's something they haven't felt. That was a good hurdle to get over."

Initially, there was no indication that Kwapnioski nor his teammates had recovered from the loss the night before. CHS scored just six points and shot 3 of 10 from the floor in the first. The Discoverers fell behind by eight then began to turn it around in the second when Kwapnioski had eight points including a late and-one that brought Columbus to within 24-21 at halftime.

Ashton LaPointe and Kwapnioski helped spark momentum in third with makes from beyond the arc, and five different members of the roster scored. The defense gave up just seven points, the offense double that and Columbus went up by four with eight minutes to play.

Defense continued in the fourth. Makes at the line did the rest. Columbus shot 15 free throws in the final frame and made 11.

The Discoverers earned the bonus late in the third quarter and used that advantage plus consistent stops to improve to 3-7.

Luebbe had 14 rebounds to go with his 11 points.

"It just seemed like, every time in that third and fourth quarter stretch, every time they missed a shot, Ean got the rebound. That was huge for us," Hitchcock said. "Sam played really well. He was 5 for 9 from the field and really created a lot of offense for us. The combination of those two guys, and a team effort on defense, it was a good win for us."

Columbus hosts 5-4 Lincoln East on Friday.

Fremont 56, Columbus High Boys 44 (Friday): CHS seemed to lack its normal energy and might have allowed early missed shots to sap its drive, Hitchcock said.

Columbus went 0 for 6 on three-pointers in the first quarter, all of which were wide-open shots, and shot just 12 of 39 on the night. Fremont ended the first half on an 11-4 run and took a 26-17 lead into the break.

The Tigers scored the first five points of the third quarter and seven of the first nine and never allowed the Discoverers closer than nine the rest of the night. Fremont was an extremely efficient 21 of 37.

Ean Luebbe led CHS with 21 points.

"I felt like we were locked in defensively in the first quarter. We've got a couple of guys that are in shooting slumps right now, they missed some shots and I felt like that affected our energy a little bit," Hitchcock said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.