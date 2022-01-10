Lady Vikes still can't solve Northwest, boys fall into early hole

Grand Island Northwest's dominance over the Lakeview girls the last decade-plus continued on Friday when the Lady Vikes remained cold to the touch.

Lakeview hit just 27% and was 1 of 14 from three-point range during a 47-36 loss to Northwest that meant three losses in a row to the Central Conference foe and 17 of the last 18.

The Lady Vikes held the visitors to just 12 first-half points but could only muster 13 themselves. When Northwest found its range from the perimeter in the fourth, it was too much to overcome.

"It's the same old thing with us - we don't shoot the ball well," coach Monte Jones said. "For us to win, we've got to get better shots than the other team. We started out great, led by nine and then, again, didn't score enough in the second quarter even though we had good shots. If we just would have made half of those, or a third of those, we win the game."

Lakeview was 5 of 21 overall in the first half and 0 for 5 from long range. Because the Lady Vikes were also good defensively, holding Northwest to 4 of 23 in the first two quarters, those missed shots weren't as damaging.

But the visitors were 12 of 27 after the break including 6 of 13 from three-point range. It was a 28-26 lead for Northwest to start the fourth when a sequence of five threes on five straight possessions put Lakeview on its heels.

Northwest senior Rylee Rice, who came in with 12 made threes in the previous 10 games, made 4 of 9, all in the fourth quarter.

"Down the stretch, we miss some easy ones and they make five consecutive threes, and that's it," Jones said. "We've got to get to the 40's, and if we do, we'll win the majority of our games. If we don't, it's going to be a dogfight just like it was, and it's going to cost us."

Most frustrating was makes from Northwest eight feet beyond the three-point line. The Lady Vikes were more than willing to give those up. But Northwest made one, then another and quickly the confidence to let it fly was flowing.

Haley Frenzen led Lakeview with 15 points on 5 of 10 shooting, made five free throws and grabbed five rebounds. Katee Korte scored 10 and had seven boards.

"They make two of those and all of a sudden we're stretching and they hit diagonal passes to a player at the rim," Jones said. "We look up and it went from us with the lead to an eight-point game, and now we're scrambling."

Lakeview fell to 7-4 and hosts No. 9 Pierce on Tuesday.

Northwest 52, Lakeview Boys 44: The Vikings fell into a 15-6 hole early and never quite recovered.

Lakeview held the visitors to just four points in the second and trimmed a nine-point deficit down to five but struggled to make shots all night.

The Vikings were 3 of 19 from three-point range and 15 of 49 (31%) overall. Northwest also took advantage of its speed and size to earn fouls on drives to the rim. The visitors shot 32 free throws and made 22.

The Lakeview boys dropped to 2-9 and lost their third in a row after winning two of three from Dec. 18 to Dec. 28.

Eli Osten scored 18, hit two threes, was 6 of 13 overall and had nine rebounds. No other Vikings reached double digits.

