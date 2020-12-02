Lakeview basketball hoping for more light bulb moments

Lakeview boys basketball matched its highest win total of the past six seasons with a strong finish that included five wins in the final nine contests last year.
The final few successful weeks of the season followed a four-game losing streak and a 3-5 start to the year. Beginning with a win at Milford, the Vikings seemed to have a different mindset. The offense found a rhythm, the defense made consistent stops and there were fewer mistakes all around. It was almost as if a light bulb went off that stayed lit through the final month.
However, the electricity in that light bulb was largely supplied by Thunder Pilakowski. The former Lakeview post began to dominate in the scoring column and on the boards. His teammates better understood how and when to get him the ball, and Pilakowski played with an aggressive style he lacked earlier in the year.
He has since graduated, leaving the Vikings without a proven go-to guy and with a roster on average shorter from top to bottom.
Was the resurgence at the end of coach Tyler Colvin's second year completely dependent on one guy finding his form, or was it something else?
Colvin and his staff will find that out this year when the load will be assumed by a variety of players rather than one main guy.
"I do feel like the guys we have right now understand what it takes to find success, but we’ve still got a lot a work to do to make that consistent. It’s the consistency piece – we look really good at times and at other times we struggle," Colvin said. "That was the same thing last year. But we’ve got another year with these kids, and the only kids in the program are kids that have played for me; that helps."
Lakeview shot 44%, Pilakowski had 24 points and the defense held Milford to fewer than 10 points in three of four quarters in a 42-35 win that sparked a late run.
Pilakowski has double digits in seven of the final nine games, scored more than 20 points three times and had six double-doubles. After starting the season with zero points in a loss to Crete, and scoring under 10 in six of the first 13 games, Pilakowski became a force.
A year later, there isn't an obvious replacement for his production, and Lakeview won't try to force one. The Vikings are simply too small to try and do it the same way.
The advantage is in speed and athleticism. That has led Colvin to implement a style that generates points in transition and early in possessions.
"I don’t want to call it a secondary break, but we’re trying to push the ball up the floor and transition into our action as fast as possible," Colvin said. "We want to put pressure on the defense by immediately pushing the ball up the floor, and then if we don’t immediately have something, we want to get the ball moving back to a spot where we can seamlessly flow into the action we want to run."
Lakeview returns six players that appeared in 16 or more games. That group combined for just over 16 points per game. Adam Van Cleave leads in that regard, but his average was under five points.
However, he's fast, and other returnees such as Mason Klug, Cooper Tessendorf, Zach Anderson, Eli Osten and Kolby Blaser can get out on the break as well.
"We’re just going to be an all-around team," Klug said. "Nobody is going to be afraid to shoot the ball. We’re all going to be looking to score."
The key will be turnovers. As much as the Vikings became a better team by finding and creating for their best player, reducing the giveaways was just as meaningful. Lakeview turned the ball over in 26% of its possessions. That's somewhat manageable if a team creates 60 or more possessions. The Vikings did not. Thus, while they'll try to play with more tempo this year, it's also a controlled tempo.
"I still want a great shot every time," Colvin said. "But I’ve come to grips with we’ve got to shoot the ball faster than we have in the past."
Defensively, Lakeview allowed 48 points per game a season ago. That never changed much throughout the year and likely won't now that the biggest player on the team is gone. Giving up under 50 points is a respectable number, but can a smaller Viking roster make stops?
Size isn't a major concern to the coaching staff. Colvin said he's never had a major contributor taller than 6-3 or 6-4 anywhere in his career. Thus, he has a history of coaching vertically challenged squads to excel on defense.
Colvin said the group's speed and athleticism will make that possible, but there's also another part of the equation.
"I think there are some things we can do defensively. I think we can get some stops, but the hardest part of that stop will probably be getting the rebound," he said. "I feel like we can make teams take shots, I feel like we can defend people and they’ll miss it. My concern now, because Thunder rebounded everything last year, I think getting the rebound will be the key to getting those stops."
Van Cleave and Klug are the two remaining starters from a year ago. Others mention chipped in at times last year, but most of the roster is unproven.
Colvin said there are five or six top players that have separated themselves and up to nine or 10 that have the ability to see the court. That's better than last year when Colvin said there was a major drop off after the sixth or seventh guy in the rotation. Though he doesn't quite know where everyone fits just yet, he's confident that can be discovered quickly in the first month of the season.
Van Cleave agreed with that assessment.
"I think we were a little tentative last year, a little timid. I don’t see that as much in our guys this year," he said. "I see guys attacking plays rather than waiting for something to happen. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that can step up."
There are no seniors on the roster. That's a concern for overall experience, but without anyone leaving after the season, there's an opportunity to build the program for two years. Of course, while the players and coaches understand that, they're also not willing to simply overlook this winter. While Lakeview may be at the start of a two-year rise, the Vikings expect to win now, expect to at least increase the win total from a year ago and see the potential for a season above .500.
"I think the sky is the limit with this team. It’s how much we’re willing to work and how far we’re willing to go is how good this team will be," Klug said. "We have a really good history, all of us together, and that’s going to play into our team this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
