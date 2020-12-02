Lakeview basketball hoping for more light bulb moments

The advantage is in speed and athleticism. That has led Colvin to implement a style that generates points in transition and early in possessions.

"I don’t want to call it a secondary break, but we’re trying to push the ball up the floor and transition into our action as fast as possible," Colvin said. "We want to put pressure on the defense by immediately pushing the ball up the floor, and then if we don’t immediately have something, we want to get the ball moving back to a spot where we can seamlessly flow into the action we want to run."

Lakeview returns six players that appeared in 16 or more games. That group combined for just over 16 points per game. Adam Van Cleave leads in that regard, but his average was under five points.

However, he's fast, and other returnees such as Mason Klug, Cooper Tessendorf, Zach Anderson, Eli Osten and Kolby Blaser can get out on the break as well.

"We’re just going to be an all-around team," Klug said. "Nobody is going to be afraid to shoot the ball. We’re all going to be looking to score."