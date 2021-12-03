Lakeview boys fall in big early hole at Crete

Lakeview boys coach Tyler Colvin knew there would be struggles for his group in the early part of the season. The team had only been fully together for two practices following the football state championship.

That rust was evident early when the Vikings fell into a 21-4 hole in Thursday's season-opening road game at Crete. They clawed there way back to within 12 at half but eventually ran out of gas in a 62-40 defeat.

"We looked like a team that hadn't been practicing very long," Colvin said. "It was kind of like, first quarter we knocked the rust off, second quarter we played pretty well and then third quarter we got pretty tired."

The bright spot was Lakeview's ball control. Turnovers have been an issue in the program for the past few years. Lakeview gave it away just four times on Thursday - which Colvin was pretty sure established a new low under his leadership.

That's a good sign for the rest of the season regardless of what happened Thursday. Of course, Lakeview is looking to make that a regular strength not just an occasional one.

Adam Van Cleave led with nine points while Eli Osten and Kolby Blaser both had seven. Lakeview shot just 13 of 44, 5 of 15 from three-point range and 9 of 18 at the foul line. The Vikings also forced 11 turnovers but lost the rebounding battle 26-16.

"I wanted to see us play hard and compete, and I wanted to see us take care of the ball. Last year, the turnovers were just insurmountable," Colvin said. "I was really happy about that. I wanted to see us take good shots, and we did. But we shot 13 of 44 and they were good looks. They're looks the guys will make. I truly believe once we get settled in those are shots we'll make more of."

Lakeview only has another day to practice before the next game Saturday afternoon against Boone Central at 3:45 p.m. That leaves Colvin with the delicate balance of needed preparation but allowing enough time to rest as well after a long football season.

"I was really proud of the effort and the character our guys played with," Colvin said. "You lose by 20 and you never feel good, but that score is a little bit deceptive.

"The interesting thing was, myself and all the players, it just felt different. It felt very different than last year when it didn't go well right away."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

