Lakeview boys left in the cold

Lakeview shooting remains in a deep freeze after its latest loss that dropped the Viking boys to 0-5. Tuesday it was a 15 of 44 performance and 4 of 19 from long range that saw Lakeview drop a 37-36 home defeat to Logan View/Scribner Snyder.

The Vikings had a chance late with the ball on two different possessions but gave it away once and missed a shot on the other. The missed shot went out of bounds just before the buzzer sounded and earned Lakeview another chance. A Turner Halvorsen hopeful heave at the top of the key came up short.

Coach Tyler Colvin has said through all five games that his group is producing the kind of shots he wants. That would be hard to argue with after this most recent loss. Not a single one of the 18 three-pointers were contested, but again, only one went in.

"It's got to turn for us (one of these nights), it's got to; they're doing everything right," Colvin said. "We had more turnovers than we have all year. That's probably the disappointing thing about the game that you're bummed out about other than the loss. But the defense, the rebounding, you only give up 37 points ... it's great shots and shots we want to take."

Lakeview trailed most of the night but stayed within a possession or two because Logan View also wasn't a great shooting team. The Raiders hit on just 14 of 38, but they also hit timely threes in the third and fourth quarter when Lakeview was in the midst of its comeback.

The Vikings trailed 22-14 at halftime then pulled to within 30-28 at the start of the fourth. An Eli Osten turnaround layup in the lane evened things up at 32-32 with under three minutes to play. Logan View hit a three but Adam Van Cleave answered on the other end following a baseline inbounds.

A questionable foul call when Van Cleave got his legs tied up with Logan View's Kayl Francis then a missed free throw by Osten preserved the Raiders lead.

Francis made 1 of 2 after the foul then missed the front end the next time around when Lakeview was forced to foul following Osten's miss. The Vikings had 15 seconds remaining to try and make something happen. Osten tried a turnaround jumper in the lane but missed high off the backboard. An inbounds with 0.6 left found Halverson from about 21 feet. But he was guarded and only had the chance to catch and shoot.

"You feel terrible because you want to tell those guys what you need to tell them, but I don't have any magic formula," Colvin said. "We've just got to keep working and just stay the course. It's going to happen; it has to."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.