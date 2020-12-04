Lakeview boys offense struggles in opener

The Lakeview offense learned just how far it has yet to come without a go-to scorer in a 49-29 loss Thursday to Crete.
The Vikings shot just 10 of 38, 1 of 14 from 3-point range and never had double digits in any of the four quarters while dropping to 0-1. Kolby Blaser was the only Lakeview player to score 10 or more. He had 12 and eight total rebounds.
"We missed, I don't know how many shots at the rim early on, missed wide open looks from distance, missed a couple free throws. Those shots that you need to go in early and settle down never went in," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We couldn't capitalize on some really good looks early in the game."
Lakeview never managed more than eight points in any quarter. The Vikings trailed 11-6 after one and fell into a 12-point, 25-13 hole at halftime. Crete continued to pull away from there and led 35-21 at the start of the fourth.
The Cardinals weren't great shooting either, hitting just 16 of 47. But Crete also had 11 steals and went to the foul line 21 times.
"We shoot the ball well in practice, we run the offense well, we attack the rim pretty consistently, but we all know it's different when you're going against another team. It's also different when it matters a little more and the lights are on," Colvin said. "We had a lot of guys that had to take on new roles. It's definitely a work in progress.
"After we missed some of those shots, we didn't run the offense very well the rest of the game, and we turned the ball over 17 times. It's that same old story, unless you're making shots, that's way too many."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram.
