Lakeview boys offense struggles in opener

The Lakeview offense learned just how far it has yet to come without a go-to scorer in a 49-29 loss Thursday to Crete.

The Vikings shot just 10 of 38, 1 of 14 from 3-point range and never had double digits in any of the four quarters while dropping to 0-1. Kolby Blaser was the only Lakeview player to score 10 or more. He had 12 and eight total rebounds.

"We missed, I don't know how many shots at the rim early on, missed wide open looks from distance, missed a couple free throws. Those shots that you need to go in early and settle down never went in," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We couldn't capitalize on some really good looks early in the game."

Lakeview never managed more than eight points in any quarter. The Vikings trailed 11-6 after one and fell into a 12-point, 25-13 hole at halftime. Crete continued to pull away from there and led 35-21 at the start of the fourth.

The Cardinals weren't great shooting either, hitting just 16 of 47. But Crete also had 11 steals and went to the foul line 21 times.