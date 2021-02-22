Lakeview boys squander fast start at Central City

The Lakeview boys had one of their best starts of the season but quickly went through the type of scoring drought that has been all to common this season in a 75-58 loss Friday at Central City.

The Vikings led 11-2 in the early stages but then went cold and led just 16-15 at the end of the first quarter. Down 22-20 in the second, Central City then put it away before halftime on a 14-0 run.

Lakeview trailed by 16 with a minute before half, quickly cut it to nine, but then saw Central City heat up in the second half and hand the Vikings a third straight loss and end the regular season at a 3-19 mark.

"I thought our guys did a great job of battling and competing the entire game. The effort was good for four quarters," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We just couldn't get enough stops, and we missed some great chances offensively in crucial possessions, and crucial moments, that would have allowed us to cut into the lead."

Central City led 36-27 at halftime, hit two 3-pointers to start the third and scored on a steal and layup to extend the advantage to 44-30. It was a 56-41 at the start of the fourth when the Bison scored nine of the first 14 and put it away.