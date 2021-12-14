Lakeview boys still seeking first win

Offense was tough to come by for the Lakeview boys this past weekend when the Vikings lost a pair of road games at Aurora on Friday then at Wayne on Saturday.

Lakeview scored fewer than 40 points in both, falling to Aurora 55-25 then Wayne 68-38. The full team still hasn't yet had 10 practices together, and that's showing up on the offensive end where the Vikings hit just 7 of 41 (17%) on Friday and 12 of 36 (33%) on Saturday. Lakeview also failed to have any player reach double figures in either contest.

The Vikings don't have much time to catch up. They still have three games, counting Tuesday's home matchup with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, before the Christmas moratorium. Right after that brief break is the holiday tournament, this year hosted by Scotus Central Catholic.

Lakeview has improved its ball control and can hold its own on the glass, but coach Tyler Colvin knows that eventually shots have to fall in order for his group to taste success.

"It was obviously a bit of a rough weekend in terms of the outcomes and the scoreboard," Colvin said. "We played to very solid basketball teams that presented us with some tough matchups defensively. Combine that with a rough couple of games scoring the ball and it was too much to overcome against that level of competition."

Lakeview can counter size with speed and athleticism, but since the offensive hasn't found a rhythm yet, that's been a hit and miss process. Aurora has a roster that features four players 6-foot-4 and taller.

That size limited the Vikings mostly to one-and-done on missed shots. They grabbed seven offensive rebounds but Aurora won the battle on the glass 30-22. Husky size also allowed more opportunities in the lane. Aurora shot 13 of 29 from inside the arc and used those shots to open up an 8 for 14 night on the perimeter.

Lakeview took 18 of its 41 shots from distance but hit just once.

Eli Osten led with nine points and six rebounds. Adam Van Cleave and Kobly Blaser both had two steals.

"Aurora has a lot of size and length both inside and on the perimeter. I thought we actually did a very good job defensively for the most part in some difficult matchups," Colvin said. "I was really proud of how hard our guys played the entire game. With the ball not going in the hole, we still played with great effort, took care of the ball and got good looks. Those are all positive trends that if continued will lead to us finding success."

Wayne had a similar mismatch inside with 6-4 senior Brandon Bartos. Bartos scored 20 and shot 7 of 8 from the floor. Nine different Blue Devils had at least two points, and Wayne hit on 63% overall and 7 of 15, 47%, from long range.

Lakeview managed just six points in the first quarter but was within six thanks to a good start defensively. The offense came around in the second quarter and scored 14 but Wayne also had 20. When Lakeview was held to just seven in the third quarter, Wayne pulled away for good.

Like the day before, Lakeview had minimal success rebounding its many misses. Aurora won the battle on the glass 26-13.

Blaser had eight points while Van Cleave added six with two assists, Braxton Borer had six and Turner Halvorsen had six.

"I thought our perimeter defense was very solid, but they hurt us inside as their post players did a tremendous job of finishing every shot they took," Colvin said. "They shot an incredible percentage as a team for the game. They hit a three at the buzzer before half to go up 12, and they carried that momentum into the second half.

"We again got some great looks and just didn't make them. Again we didn't turn the ball over a bunch and we didn't take many bad shots. At some point they will start falling. These guys are capable of making shots, I see it everyday."

