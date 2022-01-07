Lakeview boys unable to recover from early hole

Douglas County West shooters came out on fire and put the Lakeview boys in a big early hole they were never able to recover from in a 70-57 road loss on Thursday night.

DC West scored the first 13 points of the game and the Falcons shot 12 of 21 (57%) overall from long range on the night. Many of those were made in a first quarter that saw DC West post 28 points.

The Lakeview offense eventually came around and scored its highest total of the season, but it wasn't enough to dig out of the early hole.

Eli Osten led Lakeview with 19 points on 8 of 18 shooting. He hit two three-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds. Braxton Borer was the only other Viking in double figures with 13 points, seven of which came on 7 of 10 shooting at the free throw line.

Lakeview shot 20 of 54 and 6 of 19 from long range. The Vikings had nine offensive rebounds but failed to convert many of those opportunities. The Vikings fell to 2-8 and hosted 2-6 Grand Island Northwest on Friday.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

