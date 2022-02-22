Lakeview sizzles past Scotus

LEIGH - Lakeview senior Cooper Tessendorf didn't have a great shootaround when the Vikings took the court prior to leaving for Monday's subdistrict play-in against rival Scotus Central Catholic.

Tessendorf certainly has the ability to score the basketball, but much of his value as a starter is on the other end of floor as a defender. And shootarounds rarely predict later success.

"That's OK," assistant coach Dave Licari told Tessendorf on Monday afternoon, "save it for tonight."

Tessendorf was the most obvious example of a Viking basketball team that found the kind of scoring touch usually reserved for dreams and fantasies. The senior guard scored 16 points, hit four three-pointers, Lakeview scored its second-highest total of the season and shot 54%.

The Vikings hit nine threes, grabbed nine offensive rebounds and had three players in double figures. Behind Tessendorf in scoring was Adam Van Cleave with 14 and Turner Halvorsen with 13.

The win advanced Lakeview to Tuesday night at 6 p.m. back in Leigh against top seed and 17-5 Clarkson/Leigh. Scotus ended the 2022 campaign 4-19.

"I don't know," Tessendorf answered when asked for an explanation of his big night. "I haven't been much of a shooter lately this year, and I guess they didn't really close out on me. I just let it fly, and they were falling tonight."

Lakeview hit 22 shots total and was above 50% in the second and third quarters. Scotus led 14-11 after the first quarter when Caleb Cameron and Blake Wemhoff made back-to-back shots in the final possessions. Lakeview sank three threes in the first eight minutes and remained hot from distance the rest of the night.

The Vikes sank two more in the second - the last one from junior Turner Halvorsen and went into the locker room up 33-28. As potent as Lakeview was, Scotus was matching that through the first 20 minutes. But while the 'Rocks were 5 of 7 in the first, 5 of 8 in the second and 5 of 12 in the third, only one of those was from the perimeter.

Lakeview continued to create opportunities from long range and capitalize. When Tessendorf hit his third of the game it started a 12-1 run to end the third that gave the Vikings a 51-39 advantage. Van Cleave hit a three and Braxton Borer scored on a put back early in the fourth and 12-1 became 17-1.

Scotus never came closer than 13 the rest of the way.

"I know people have heard me say it probably one hundred times, but we have that ability," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "We see it quite often in practice; it just hasn't quite happened yet."

Lakview started to see glimpses of it Friday in a 64-58 loss to No. 9 Central City. The Vikngs hit 55% that night, weren't as effective from three but scored their highest total in a loss this season.

"We've kind of just been playing better and better," Colvin said. "That shooting is contagious. We always talk about that; when you go and see your teammates hit a couple early, it makes it feel like the hoop is a little bigger and it's a little easier to put it through there."

Seth VunCannon had 17 in his final game for the Shamrocks. Jack Faust joined him in double figures at 12. Faust scored Scotus' first six points but had 10 at halftime and was held scoreless in the second half until a layup in the final minutes.

"If you would have told me we'd score 50, I'd like our chances," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "It was a combination of they hit shots and we didn't play very good defense."

Scotus won the first meeting between the two 51-39 at the holiday tournament then lost on the road 41-29 at Lakeview on Feb. 12. Monday was a much different contest.

"Defense has been our calling card in the last part of the year, and a lot of it has to do with it being a long season. Kids get tired and it gets harder to be stingy," VunCannon said. "They shot it better than we did tonight, hats off to them for that, but we just didn't make enough plays when they had to be made. When we did get stops, we wouldn't get the rebound."

Scotus was coming off a rematch with with Aquinas and having snapped a losing skid of 12 in a row. It's the Shamrocks fifth straight losing season following four consecutive trips to the state tournament.

Lakeview improved to 8-15 and gets a rematch with a squad it lost to 51-22 on Dec. 1. Clarkson/Leigh started the year with a loss to C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family then rattled off 11 wins in a row. Seventeen wins is the most for Clarkson/Leigh since the two schools combined into one athletic program nine years ago.

Neither team is in position to earn a wildcard berth into the district finals, making a win essential. Following two games of increased offense from guys like Tessendorf, Colvin is hoping it's a trend rather than an anomaly.

"Coop has just been playing so good. He's been getting better and better every game. His defense has always been something we've called on to provide for us, and now the offense is coming," Colvin said. "It's a product of a kid who has really put a lot of extra time in.

"He has just a tremendous motor and competitive spirit. When it gets going he's going to lay it on the line for you."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.