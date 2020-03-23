Lakview Boys Basketball: Rising from the Ashes

There was little indication that night in Crete that the 2019-20 Lakeview boys basketball season would be anything but a struggle.
It was enough that the program lost five seniors from an eight-win team, but for a mostly new group, at least in terms of role and position, the early returns were anything but reassuring.
The Vikings trailed 18-7 after the first quarter then only scored two points in the second and faced a whopping, 31-point hole at halftime.
The final total on the scoreboard read 67-19, a 48-point loss. Not since the start of the 2016-17 season had the program suffered as lopsided of a loss. That one was 62-17 also to Crete, and also, an overall harbinger of doom. Lakeview went on to finish 2-24.
The Vikings hadn't been through such a dismal campaign since before Jake Shadley arrived.
Thus, it seemed, the writing was on the wall, until it wasn't.
Though smaller and less experienced than almost every opponent on the roster, the Vikings kept hammering away, refusing to let negative results plant seeds for a negative harvest.
By the end of the year when the crop was in, Lakeview had won nine games and produced one of the more dramatic turnarounds in 50 years of Viking basketball.
Granted, it wasn't a winning season, and coach Tyler Colvin will be the first to admit that nine wins are underwhelming. But for a group that couldn't even keep the ship afloat for a while, the Vikings eventually navigated choppy seas and landed safely, albeit beaten and bloodied and all the better for the journey.
"You do some of your best coaching in years when you don’t have a ton of wins. When you walk off the floor at Crete and you got beat 60 to whatever, 19, even the first game of the year, you could have guys saying, ‘This probably isn’t going to go real well, so, let’s just do our own thing,'" Colvin said. "I never got that sense from these guys. They just kept wanting to learn; they kept wanting to get better."
The 2019 team was in a similar position as its 2020 counterpart. The program lost five seniors, three of which led the team in scoring, and had to find a new way to be successful.
It was also Colvin's first year. But while a new coach and new players were adjusting to one another, there was more remaining experience and more size in the paint to take pressure off shooters.
Plus, though the Vikings failed to launch with much success, they were at least taking the proper heading. Though 1-5 to begin, one of those losses was by four, one by five and two by eight.
The team then went 3-3 with defeats by two, seven, and 31. Clearly, Lakeview wasn't a team in the upper echelon, or maybe even above average, but the Vikings could at least hold their own.
Fast forward a year and there was no indication the luck would ever turn. Lakeview was only one game behind its previous team through the first 12 (3-9 compared to 4-8) but had also suffered losses of 48, 15, 33, 28 and 20.
Even with a handful of close losses mixed in, the theme had already seemingly been established.
Colvin, who sees the team every day, would catch glimpses of potential in practice, but those glimpses were typically absent on game day.
"I saw enough good things in practice, and in the way the kids kept showing up and working hard and they were trying to do the things we were asking them to do," he said. "But, yeah, there were definitely moments in that first month where it was like, ‘Man, how come we can’t carry over what we’re doing in practice more often than not? Why can’t we just do that in games?"
The first trick was limiting turnovers. In losses, the giveaway total was concerning, to say the least. And it wasn't always bad decision making that led to the mistakes, it was more often inexperience. Eighty percent of the roster was sophomores or freshmen. As much as Colvin and his staff tried to familiarize inexperienced players with game speed, it simply can't be matched in practice.
Seniors on the roster, especially Thunder Pilakowski, Evan Tessendorf and Kienan Prorok had some of that game speed familiarity, but in support roles. They had to adjust to being the ones asked to run the offense, not just step in occasionally.
Colvin made a slight philosophical change to the defense, but overall, the problem was taking care of the ball and making shots consistently.
Following a four-game skid in mid-January, the team finished 5-4. Lakeview won a big road contest at Milford, failed to follow it up with losses to Schuyler and York, but almost certainly found something in the Milford win that stuck with the team the rest of the way.
"I always thought they believed they could do it. They just hadn’t done it," Colvin said. "We kept telling them all year, ‘We just need to beat that one team that people don’t think we can beat.’ We were so close so many times, or we’d play good for a half against a really good team and we’d fall apart, or we’d play good for three quarters then lose it in the fourth."
Typically leading at halftime before letting wins slip away in the second half, Lakeview, this time, overcame a nine-point hole in the third, Pilakowksi scored 24 points and the Vikings had perhaps their defining win of the season.
"The guys felt good and started to believe more," Colvin said. "I’m just really happy for the kids. It was great to see how excited they got when they began to taste success."
Overall, though the season won't be one of the memorable ones in the annals of Lakeview basketball, it was one Colvin hopes his guys walk away from with a sense of pride. Although he might have been beating his head against the wall at points, and there seemed like no way out, the boys enjoyed begin together every day. They never splintered when others had left them for dead.
There will be even less size on the roster next year, and more transition into new roles and new responsibilities. Remembering what it took to fight through a tough start can help the program continue to move back into legitimately looking forward to postseason success.
"It’s a lot more about the journey and the process and the growth and building that through the year with your team," Colvin said. "The wins and losses are important. Winning, that’s awesome; that’s the reward for your hard work, and I hate losing. But you take a step back and you see the bigger picture and you see, ‘Hey, we won nine games with only four upperclassmen, and we were undersized, and we were inexperienced.’"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbstelegram.com.