Lakview Boys Basketball: Rising from the Ashes

Granted, it wasn't a winning season, and coach Tyler Colvin will be the first to admit that nine wins are underwhelming. But for a group that couldn't even keep the ship afloat for a while, the Vikings eventually navigated choppy seas and landed safely, albeit beaten and bloodied and all the better for the journey.

"You do some of your best coaching in years when you don’t have a ton of wins. When you walk off the floor at Crete and you got beat 60 to whatever, 19, even the first game of the year, you could have guys saying, ‘This probably isn’t going to go real well, so, let’s just do our own thing,'" Colvin said. "I never got that sense from these guys. They just kept wanting to learn; they kept wanting to get better."

The 2019 team was in a similar position as its 2020 counterpart. The program lost five seniors, three of which led the team in scoring, and had to find a new way to be successful.

It was also Colvin's first year. But while a new coach and new players were adjusting to one another, there was more remaining experience and more size in the paint to take pressure off shooters.

Plus, though the Vikings failed to launch with much success, they were at least taking the proper heading. Though 1-5 to begin, one of those losses was by four, one by five and two by eight.