Late composure earns Lakeview boys sixth victory

Lakeview boys basketball won its fourth in six games on Tuesday in a 48-43 home victory over Seward. Dig a little deeper and the schedule shows two of those, and three wins overall, have come against a 3-14 Schuyler team.

But while the Vikings have taken advantage of a favorable slate in recent weeks, Tuesday's win provides proof that it's not just fools gold.

The win over Seward is the second time this season Lakeview made the plays late to earn the win. It's also a victory over a team that was less than two seconds away from winning the Central Conference Championship on Saturday.

Lakeview had point guard Adam Van Cleave back for the first time with his full slate of minutes, missed fellow senior Eli Osten still out with an ankle sprain and had contributions up and down the roster for the first back-to-back wins of the season.

"We haven't had the lead late in a lot of games. The composure and the intelligence our guys played with, the little things they did to show maturity to finish off a game was big," coach Tyler Colvin said. "That team was 1.9 seconds away from being conference champs. They're no schlub."

Seward led York by two with less than two seconds on the clock Saturday and York facing the length of the court for the tie. The Dukes executed two long distance passes to perfection and forced overtime where they eventually won 57-48.

Tuesday it was Lakeview with the lead and making plays against Seward.

The Vikings led by a possession or two through most of the fourth quarter but found itself tied in the final minutes. Turner Halvorsen banked in a three from the corner and Lakeview made a free throw after a defensive stop for a 44-40 lead with under two minutes remaining.

The Bluejays answered with a three of its own and trimmed the lead down to one. The Vikings twice went 1 for 2 from the line in the final minute and gave the ball back up three with just over eight seconds remaining.

Van Cleave then followed Colvin's instructions perfectly and fouled with about four seconds. Seward missed the front end, Lakeview rebounded and Halvorsen made two free throws for the final points.

"I'm pretty excited for the guys," Colvin said. "It was hard, tough-nosed basketball for the first three quarters."

Lakeview trailed 14-10 at the end of the first and 23-21 at halftime before seizing a 33-31 lead at the end of the third. The Vikings overcame a slow start with defense in the second quarter and had a chance for the tie at half until a Bluejay bucket in the final seconds.

Start to finish, Lakeview limited Seward to 17 of 45 shooting and 5 of 21 from three-point range. Braxton Borer and Cooper Tessendorf both scored 10 points while Van Cleave had six rebounds and Borer two assists.

"Cooper had a big game, had a nice steal early in the third quarter that got him a runout early in the third that was big, and Braxton played a nice floor game. He had a nice drive and a finish. Really, you could just go down the list," Colvin said. "When each of the guys had an opportunity, they were ready to step up and put it in the hoop, or make the right pass, or make the right play.

Lakeview improved to 6-13 and plays that same York team that won the Central in a 5 p.m. Saturday road game.

"This is probably some of the best basketball we've played since I've been here," Colvin said. "The guys continue to show up and practice like they have 13 wins, not 13 losses."

