Late Crusader run denies Scotus boys

The Scotus Central Catholic boys led Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic at the end of the first, second and third quarters. But it was a 12-3 run in the fourth and the work of Crusader senior Isaac Herbek that denied the Shamrocks an upset win.

Herbek scored 10 of his game-high 19 in the fourth and had 17 of his 19 in the second half to lead GICC to a hard-fought road victory. Scotus led 11-7 after the first quarter, 22-16 at halftime and went into the fourth up one, 34-33.

Scotus was, naturally, disappointed but also found out just how close it might be to the upper echelon if it can continue that sort of defensive focus.

"The boys played just awesome," coach Mike VunCannon said. "We held the second-ranked team in C-2 to seven points in the first quarter and 16 points for the half. We were up by a point to start the fourth quarter, and we just needed to finish the last eight minutes. They have a great player in Isaac Herbek, and great players step up when they have to, and that's what he did. We couldn't match it."

Herbek started the game-deciding run with a three that gave GICC a 36-35 lead moments into the fourth quarter. A steal and layup by teammate Ishmael Nadir was followed Marcus Lowry scoring in the lane and a 7-0 Crusader run. Jack Faust answered for Scotus with a jumper and a free throw but Gil Jengmer score in the lane for GICC and Herbek converted a turnover into three more points with an and-1.

Faust made another bucket a moment later but Scotus missed all of its attempts the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Herbek went to the line and went 4 for 4 down the stretch.

It ruined Scotus hopes for an upset that found a spark early when the Shamrocks led at the end of one following three pointers by Jackson Heng and Blake Wemhoff and two free throws from Carson Czarnick.

A 6-0 run in the second quarter with buckets by Faust and two from Garrett Oakley on GICC turnovers gave Scotus a six-point lead at the break.

But the Crusaders had the first five points of the second half and made it a battle the rest of the way. Herbek began to make his presence known when he made two free throws to start the quarter, hit a three midway through then ended the frame with an offensive rebound and putback.

"Our guys played awesome, I couldn't be more proud of them," VunCannon said. "Jack Faust was great. They didn't have an answer for Jack. Marcus Lowry, who last year torched us for something like 24, had seven points this year because Jack was guarding him. Vice versa, he was usually guarding Jack and Jack dominated him."

Faust had 15 and was the only Shamrock in double figures. Heng nearly joined him with nine.

Most encouraging was allowing GICC fewer than 50 points and holding the Crusaders to single digits in each of the first two quarters. As many shooters and as much athletic ability as Scotus has, VunCannon believes his team saw Friday how its success will likely be determined by its defense.

"I've been preaching that to them since day one," VunCannon said. "When I got the job in the spring, that's what I told them. The passion and how hard they played was just outstanding."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

