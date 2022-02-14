Late surge sends Vikes over 'Rocks

The two teams had a total of 10 wins, have each endured long losing streaks and have long postseason odds. But at least for one night, the first meeting between Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic in the new Lakeview gym had the feel of old times.

A near-capacity crowd cheered on what was a 41-29 Lakeview boys win that answered back a 52-39 Scotus victory from earlier in the season at the holiday tournament. The intensity, energy and will were reminiscent of district title games of the past.

It remained within a possession or two all night until late in the third and into the fourth when Lakeview scored 10 in a row and took control for good.

"You knew it was going to be nick and tuck and guys were going to battle," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "You knew they were going to have us well-scouted, and we did our best to do the same. So anybody that could get a little spurt going, a little five-, six-point run, you knew that might be just enough with how tough both teams were playing."

It was 9-9 after the first quarter and 20-19 Lakeview at halftime. A Max Fremarek three-pointer and layup by Cooper Tessendorf tied it in the first after Scotus had made the first mini-run earlier in the quarter on a Jackson Heng three and Nolan Fleming layup.

Adam Van Cleave and Braxton Borer both had buckets followed by free throws for Noah Koch in the second but Jack Faust made the final shot of the half for Scotus and sent the two teams to the locker room separated by just a single point.

Scotus had an opportunity to start the half and land the first significant punch but the Shamrocks went 2 for 6 at the line during that stretch and found themselves in a 23-23 tie instead of with a four-point advantage.

The deciding run started with Van Cleave free throws and a Mason Klug corner jumper to end the third. Lakeview started the third with a Van Cleave layup, Cooper Tessendorf three-pointer and Van Cleave runout following a Scotus turnover.

That surge made it 36-25. Scotus scored the next four points but never came any closer. The Shamrocks could have had it down four but missed three foul shots in a row after hitting four straight. Scotus went 0 for 10 shooting in the fourth and just 9 for 35 overall.

"We started the third quarter exactly the way we wanted to. We made three stops in a row. We scored the two times in between. Even through the third quarter we were OK. We just had a stretch there in the fourth where we strung together two or three turnovers and a quick shot, and they scored on all those possessions," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "You just can't do that."

Van Cleave led all players with 12 points while Faust had 10 for Scotus. The Shamrocks fell to 3-18 and have lost 12 straight dating back to the December win over Lakeview. The Vikings improved to 7-14 and have gone 4-7 since that loss.

Scotus and Lakeview are both in Subdistrict C1-6 together and look headed for a 4 vs. 5 seed play-in game on Feb. 21 in Clarkson. Scotus was in the same position three years ago and made a run to the district final. Both sides hope that's possible again in 2022.

Before then, Scotus hosts Aquinas Catholic on Friday while Lakeview hosts Central City.

"It's not ideal, but if you can get a first win (in the subdistrict tournament), sometimes that's the hardest one to get," Colvin said. "I think our guys know their role now. For a while we were so mix-and-match; we'd get a guy back then we'd lose one. ... I think guys are way more confident in what we want them to do."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

