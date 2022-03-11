Legends live forever

LINCOLN - It couldn't have happened any other way, right?

In another memorable, stress-filled, down-to-the-wire finish in Lincoln, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball found a way with the odds stacked against the Bulldogs' and hope fading away.

Grand Island Central Catholic had two free throw shots with the game tied at the end of regulation. HLHF Leading scorer Jacob Sjuts fouled out before overtime. GICC connected on a near full-court pass at the buzzer and had a shot to win the game.

But destiny has never been in the opponent's huddle. For the last four years it's lived in Humphrey.

This time it was Jason Sjuts hitting a free throw with 3.7 seconds left in overtime then GICC missing moments later that had HLHF fans on the edge of their seats but again exhaling in victory.

In three state tournament games, the Bulldogs ran it back for another title with a combined margin of victory of just six points - one less in each game. HLHF beat Howells-Dodge on Monday by three, took down Norfolk Catholic on Wednesday by two and won Friday over GICC by one, 43-42.

It's the first championship for the program in Class C-2 but the second in a row and the third in four years. HLHF won Class D-1 titles in 2019 and 2021. Moving up a class this season, the Bulldogs came in and knocked off the reigning champs.

"I'm proud of everyone, it's been a fun ride," Jacob Sjuts said. "But to come out a couple points ahead in each one of these games just speaks to the grit and toughness we have here as a team."

Sjuts had the starring role in last year's state title-comeback from 10 points down in the fourth quarter. This year he had to watch from the bench when he was called for a foul on GICC's Isaac Herbek in the closing seconds of regulation.

Sjuts had just missed the second half of a one-and-one trip to the line that would have given his team the lead then committed his fifth foul on an 85% free throw shooter.

But Herbek was also in foul trouble most of the game and never found a rhythm. He too eventually fouled out, finished with just two points and amazingly missed both free throws with five seconds remaining.

Jason Sjuts' running shot from 30 feet out missed wide left and HLHF survived into overtime.

He gave HLHF the lead on two free throws on the Bulldogs' second possession of the extra period but GICC scored the next five points on a Marcus Lowry putback and three Lowry free throws. The GICC senior finished with a game-high 26 points.

A Sjuts free throw and an Ethan Keller putback with 53 seconds left tied it back up. GICC tried to run as much clock as possible and found a driving land for Lowry with 13 seconds remaining. But his jumper clanked off the rim short. In the scramble down the court he fouled Sjuts, picked up his fifth and went to the bench.

Sjuts made the first then nearly rebounded the second miss near the sideline. After a GICC timeout, a heave found Jengmer just outside the paint at the left block. His game-winning attempt hit the front side of the iron and sent the HLHF bench rushing onto the court.

Of all the chances either side had to win the game, GICC had more and better. But that rarely matters when playing HLHF.

"I just think we have a group of Warriors," Jason Sjuts said. "Especially since last year, we've been down in so many games, and during all games down here at the state tournament we've been down late in the game and we've found a way. I don't know, this team just seems like we're built to get down and come back."

HLHF came back from down as much as eight in the first half. The Bulldogs missed their first five shots and went 3 for 12 in the first quarter but hung around because of turnovers. GICC gave it away 16 times. HLHF capitalized with 15 points off turnovers compared to just four for the Crusaders.

It was a 12-4 GICC lead on a Lowry three with 1:17 to go in the first quarter. Jacob Sjuts brought HLHF to within 12-7 on a three-point play with 31 seconds on the clock.

The Bulldogs finally started to make some shots in the second quarter and had the deficit down to a one-point advantage until Lowry ran under a Jengmer full-court heave just before the buzzer. It looked as if Jengmer was taking a desperation shot when Lowry caught it like a football wide receiver and put it in before it went out of bounds.

GICC built the lead to six in the third but gave up an 11-4 run to finisht the frame. HLHF took its first lead of the game at 1:17 left in the third when Kyle Preister drew a foul on a three, made all three free throws and Jacob Sjuts converted a steal on the press into an and-one.

Although HLHF went 0 for 5 in the fourth, GICC missed the front end of two one-and-ones. What happened over the final 12 minutes almost defies explanation. The Crusaders went 3 for 11 at the line between the fourth and overtime.

Say all you want about luck or voodoo magic, curses and charms, there's something to the Bulldogs always finding a way. Some of it are the intangibles. But some of it, coach Joe Hesse said, also comes down to training and preparation.

Although HLHF operates with somewhat of an offensive system, more important to success is understanding and accepting roles. When its crunch time and the situation calls for the right decision, that's what coach Joe Hesse said makes the difference.

"You guys saw it in overtime there; there was no question who was going to get the ball, who was going to touch the thing and everybody knew we want to get them the ball right back if we can," he said. "Guys understand what we need to do to finish. We've kind of been building on that for a couple years."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.