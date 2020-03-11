Local coaches react to state tourney change

If two local teams achieve history this weekend in Lincoln, the moment will no doubt look a little awkward. But at least, the 2020 NSAA Boys State Basketball Championship is still on.
Those were the sentiments of area coaches Joe Hesse at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Eric Kessler at Humphrey St. Francis. Both went through the morning dreading the potential news from a meeting in Lincoln between the Mayor's Office, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Nebraska Department of Education.
The recommendation out of the meeting was to limit the state tournament to teams, coaches, officials and player's immediate family. News broke around 11 a.m. that the NSAA had taken that recommendation. The NSAA sent out an official announcement detailing its decision shortly after 3 p.m.
HLHF, the 2 seed in the Class D-1 state tournament will still play Thursday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln East. HSF, the top seed in D-2, will still tip off Thursday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
Chances are, those in the stands, on the bench and on the court will total no more than 100. It's less than ideal, but better than expected according to Hesse.
"My first thought is, I’m still pretty glad that we get to have it. Around 10 o’clock this morning, I had pretty much convinced myself that it was probably going to get canceled," he said. "I was kind of wrapping my head around the idea that our season would just be over."
Hesse and the Bulldogs are looking for a second straight state title and the prohibitive favorite to do so. If it happens again, the scene won't quite be the same.
Thus, Hesse feels fortunate the Bulldogs won a title a year ago and experienced everything that comes with that, namely, playing in front of large crowds at East, Devaney and then Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The same cannot be said for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The Bears, also in D-1, are at state for the first time in their history.
"This is those guy’s first state tournament, and they’re going to play in front of nobody, just their family," Hesse said. "It kind of robs you of the experience."
The statement from the NSAA allows parents, stepparents, guardians, siblings, other members living in the athlete's household and grandparents to attend. School administrators will provide a list of individuals meeting that criteria and stand ready at the entrance of each venue to identify and grant entry to those on the list.
Once inside, those that qualify will then have to purchase a ticket or use previously purchased tickets or passes. Tickets purchased online ahead of time will not be honored.
Cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands will not be allowed. The US Bank Believers and Achievers Award and NSAA Distinguished Service Awards will not be presented but instead rescheduled.
There will be no sportsmanship awarded handed out this year.
"It’s certainly disappointing. A lot of these people are big, big parts of the kids’ careers and their success. For them not to be able to watch them in person, it’s disappointing," Kessler said. "I get it. It's about public safety."
Kessler was of the same mindset as Hesse Wednesday morning. As he received text messages and was forwarded information from Twitter, he thought the worst.
"I’m happy we’re playing. I thought there was a chance we might not even have the tournament," he said. "At least we have the opportunity to compete."
Members of the media with NSAA credentials will be allowed entry, and the NSAA is working with local media outlets to video stream or televise as many games as possible.
More information on broadcasts will be posted on the NSAA website as it comes available.
"This is an unprecedented event, the NSAA Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship this has created for our membership. But we felt that our student-athletes should have the opportunity to compete while also complying with the recommendations of our local health and government officials," NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said in the announcement. "We look forward to providing the best possible experience for our member schools, student-athletes and their families."
Kessler said that while it will be a strange experience, not much about the basketball should change. It's still about making shots, hitting free throws and playing defense, he said. Kessler still expects the results to play out as they would have in front of a crowd.
Hesse doesn't necessarily see the lack of fans affecting the outcomes one way or another, but said the experience of his group should be able to overcome the lack of energy in the building.
"I think our guys feed off each other so well that when somebody makes a big play, everybody gets excited," he said. "You can tell we’re playing a little bit better and a little bit harder. I don’t know if it’s to our benefit or a disadvantage, but I do think our guys draw a lot of energy from one another."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.