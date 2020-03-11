Local coaches react to state tourney change

If two local teams achieve history this weekend in Lincoln, the moment will no doubt look a little awkward. But at least, the 2020 NSAA Boys State Basketball Championship is still on.

Those were the sentiments of area coaches Joe Hesse at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Eric Kessler at Humphrey St. Francis. Both went through the morning dreading the potential news from a meeting in Lincoln between the Mayor's Office, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Nebraska Department of Education.

The recommendation out of the meeting was to limit the state tournament to teams, coaches, officials and player's immediate family. News broke around 11 a.m. that the NSAA had taken that recommendation. The NSAA sent out an official announcement detailing its decision shortly after 3 p.m.

HLHF, the 2 seed in the Class D-1 state tournament will still play Thursday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln East. HSF, the top seed in D-2, will still tip off Thursday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast.

Chances are, those in the stands, on the bench and on the court will total no more than 100. It's less than ideal, but better than expected according to Hesse.