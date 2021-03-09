Losing skid helped Flyers find identity

The Humphrey Saint Francis boys face a rematch in the opening round of the D-2 state tournament on Wednesday in Lincoln.
Wynot, into its ninth trip to the state tournament in program history, put together a 19-7 season that included a win over St. Francis at the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament.
It was the first Flyer loss of the season and the start of a three-game skid that included D-1 state qualifiers Howells-Dodge and Burwell.
Burwell took down St. Francis twice, later defeating the Flyers in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Losing skids aren't something St. Francis has dealt with recently, especially last year when the Flyers won every game but the last one. Yet, while three straight losses were the most in a row in three years, the wake-up call that happened around the calendar turn may prove to be the most beneficial stretch of games this season, win or lose.
"It's a totally different team; we lost eight seniors. We've had some bumps in the middle of the road, mainly playing good teams, and they really handled us," coach Eric Kessler said. "After Burwell really handled us we kind of decided we were going to have to do some things a little different in practice."
Burwell thumped St. Francis 72-49 on Jan. 8 then hung on for a 53-50 win in the conference championship.
Between the two, Kessler said his group discovered it would have to rely on its scrappiness if it had any designs on a run to a third straight tournament and an extended stay once it arrived.
That was part of team identity a year ago as well but in a much different way. With eight seniors plus three others that played regular minutes, St. Francis sent personnel on the court in waves. Much of that personnel went all out for two to three minutes then returned to the bench for the next wave.
That strategy allowed for a crushing 1-3-1 full court press that produced boatloads of turnovers and easy buckets. Sheer numbers made the Flyers wear teams down to the point of exhaustion by the time the game had reached the second half.
The scrappiness of that group was in its relentless pursuit of the ball. The scrappiness of the 2021 team is expressed more in the half-court.
Granted, St. Francis can still generate turnovers and free points, but not for a full 32 minutes; there isn't enough depth to make that possible. Instead, the Flyers have learned to adapt to being scrappy in half-court sets.
"I wouldn't say we don't have as much talent as last year, but I feel like we really had to work hard for where we are right now," senior Justin Liefeld said. "We're not given anything. We've just had to work our butts off on the court each game."
Trevor Pfeifer, and all-state player and go-to guy for a bucket in any situation also made things much easier. Saint Francis still has scorers, but not perhaps a main guy. In the long run, that has its benefits.
"I thought the kids bought into practicing a little harder," Kessler said.... "We kind of realized we're going to have to be gritty and do all the little things right if we're going to have a good year, and the kids have really done it the second half of the year."
A major assist in convincing the team to rely on sweat and toughness was a willingness by the seniors and former underclassmen to carve out their own legacy. The Class of 2020 produced an unbeaten football championship and nearly did the same on the hardwood. Once that group moved on, there were naysayers. Motivated to prove their own worth, the seniors and roster as a whole were willing to do whatever it takes.
"A lot of people didn't think we were going to be that great," senior Austin Leifeld said.... "We had some rough spots, in the beginning, a little bit, but now we're playing our best basketball and we're playing together. It's kind of cool to show that it's not just about people. One, it's hard work, and two, it's the tradition of Saint Francis."
It was a quiet frustration that, while never verbally expressed, Kessler said was obvious in the way the boys went about their business. Whether it was in the summertime, as football players, or early on in the hoops season, there was no indication of a drop-off.
Success might have to be earned a different way, but it was a success the team wanted to realize regardless of the method or makeup of the group.
"Most of them played in football. I think that helped. The seniors that hadn't played a lot last year, I think they were hungry to play," Kessler said. "They're getting their one shot, and they've done a nice job for us."
Saint Francis plays Wynot at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln East High School. The Flyers led the Blue Devils 13-12 after the first quarter in the initial meeting but then failed to score 10 or more points in each of the next three frames.
Wynot scores just over 50 points per game and gives up 44. The Blue Devils have nine wins over teams above .500 including D-1 state qualifier Walthill and D-2 state top seed O'Neill Saint Mary's.
"Certainly, they're better than they were. They had a kid transfer in that wasn't even practicing when we played them. So, he's much more comfortable with what they're doing. They've got some younger guys that are playing even more," Kessler said. "They've got some impressive wins ... They're battled-tested probably more than anybody at state."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.