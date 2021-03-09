Losing skid helped Flyers find identity

Trevor Pfeifer, and all-state player and go-to guy for a bucket in any situation also made things much easier. Saint Francis still has scorers, but not perhaps a main guy. In the long run, that has its benefits.

"I thought the kids bought into practicing a little harder," Kessler said.... "We kind of realized we're going to have to be gritty and do all the little things right if we're going to have a good year, and the kids have really done it the second half of the year."

A major assist in convincing the team to rely on sweat and toughness was a willingness by the seniors and former underclassmen to carve out their own legacy. The Class of 2020 produced an unbeaten football championship and nearly did the same on the hardwood. Once that group moved on, there were naysayers. Motivated to prove their own worth, the seniors and roster as a whole were willing to do whatever it takes.

"A lot of people didn't think we were going to be that great," senior Austin Leifeld said.... "We had some rough spots, in the beginning, a little bit, but now we're playing our best basketball and we're playing together. It's kind of cool to show that it's not just about people. One, it's hard work, and two, it's the tradition of Saint Francis."