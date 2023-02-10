From a Discoverer to a Tiger, Columbus High senior Connor Martinez has signed his letter of intent to play basketball for Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota.

The signing took place Wednesday at Columbus High School with many of Martinez's friends, family, teammates and coaches in attendance.

Columbus head coach Jordan Hitchcock spoke to the crowd in attendance about Martinez's work ethic along with the type of player and the quality person he is.

"As a coach, our job is to kind of bridge to what's next. For Connor it's been a dream of his, it's been fun for me to play a small role to help him get to what he wants to do next," Hitchcock said.

What's next for Martinez is not only an extension of playing basketball but also a next step in education at DWU.

"So I want to coach an NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) college myself, assistant or whatever it may be, get a business finance degree with a minor in coaching," Martinez said. "Hopefully I can extend that into a college job myself."

Martinez's senior season has not yet come to a close as the Discoverers currently sit at 5-13 overall. He is currently third on the team scoring averaging 6.2 points per game while sitting second in free throw percentage at 62%.

"We got a couple of games left, it's been completely different. Before this year I was always the youngest, my freshman year there were like eight seniors and eight sophomores and my junior year there were eight seniors above me," Martinez said. "I've always been the young guy on the team, this year is different, getting to be a leader, dealing with some different stuff. There's a bunch of young guys with us and being hurt has really stunk."

Martinez has played much of this season with a sports hernia.

"It's officially called Pubalgia, it's basically just limiting me," Martinez said. "I can't go 100% in practice and playing limited minutes in games, but I love it so much and I want to be a part of the team that I'm willing to sacrifice a little bit."

With Martinez's senior season coming to a close he said some of his favorite memories with his teammates have been simple moments of going to eat and being able to spend time with his teammates.

In his time at Columbus High, Martinez was not just a single sport athlete - he has also been involved with the track program.

"I ran track my freshman year, which got cut short because of COVID. I ran it last year, I high jumped and I was like a spot away from state," Martinez said.

Martinez said he does not expect to take part in the track program due to his injury.

Martinez also took part in Amateur Athletic Union basketball for Nebraska Select during his summers.

DWU was a handful of teams to reach out and offer Martinez following a rocky recruiting process.

"It was scary, my sophomore year I had some division II interests, I was going to camps and then my junior year didn't go the way I thought it was going to," Martinez said. "I had some doubts, I didn't know if I was going to make it then the summer between my junior and senior seasons they started getting back at me on social media. I got my first real offer and the ball started rolling from there."

Martinez chose DWU over four or five other schools because of the coaching staff and his close ties to a graduate assistant coach that helped with his AAU team.

"He (Gary White) brought me in with open arms having me meet the rest of the coaching staff and that made me feel appreciated, made me feel like I was worth something to them," Martinez said. "The campus was beautiful so I thought there was no better place."

Martinez's drive off the court certainly played a major role in getting the offer to play on the court.

"He wants it more than anybody else, he's beat me to the gym time in and time out, he stays late and for our program, he's kind of been the first one to give freshman that can't drive rides," Hitchcock said. "He's sacrificed a lot, it's fun to see people that have sacrificed and invested deeply get to go on and do what they want to do when they're done."

Signing to play college ball has long been a dream for Connor, one that will soon become a reality in the upcoming season with the Tigers of DWU.

"It's just been a goal since I was in like sixth grade, I had a big growth spurt and I realized I really loved it. The game has always been there whenever I was bored and stuff," Martinez said. "Once I got to high school I really made that decision. It's hard to get there but I really wanted to work for it and earn it and it's been super rewarding along the way. This is the biggest step for me, so I'm ready to jump up and see what I can do."