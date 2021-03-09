Motz made continuity a priority

For the seniors on Norris’ boys basketball team, Jimmy Motz is the third different head coach they’ve had in their four-year career with the Titans.
So the first thing Motz sought to do last spring when he was hired was to cement as much continuity as possible from the previous season — especially since the Titans were Class B state qualifiers a year ago, and 6-foot-6 all-stater Trey Deveaux was back to lead a strong group of juniors who would be seniors this season.
The first thing Motz did was to convince the entire coaching staff from last year to return intact — Zach Thavenet, Sam Applegate, Tyler Ehresman, Logan Koehler and Matt Markowski. Next, he had individual phone conversations with the seven seniors to reassure them that there would not be wholesale changes in the program.
“It wasn’t reinventing the wheel nor coming in and making a bunch of changes,” said Motz, a former Lincoln Northeast Super-Stater and Creighton basketball player who coached at Columbus for five seasons before taking the Norris job to move closer to family.
“It was more about me adapting to what’s been done here, taking that and then figuring out how to get to the next level,” Motz added. “We’re trying to make this a good experience for these seniors, and having the chance to work with them has given me a shot in the arm as well.”
The Titans have become more productive offensively this season with more of an emphasis on pushing tempo and creating more possessions. It’s paid off in the form of an 18-2 record, a No. 2 ranking and a first round state tournament win Tuesday over Blair 62-46 following an 11-1 start.
Norris will play Elkhorn, a 63-48 win over Platteview, on Friday in the state semifinals.
The biggest change this season has been the emergence of 6-5 senior Brayson Mueller. He scored just 11 points all season last year, but the inside-outside threat and Concordia recruit now averages 12.6 points per contest along with 6.9 rebounds.
Mueller is shooting 44% from beyond the three-point line (38-of-86).
“I feel like a lot of it has to do with getting in the weight room and getting stronger and more developed,” Mueller said. “We’re a different team offensively than we were last year, and I feel like I just fit in a little better with Coach Motz’s offense being able to shoot the three-ball.”
While Mueller provided the offensive boost, another 6-5 senior, Nebraska baseball recruit C.J. Hood, has become the team’s lockdown defender. Hood is also a threat offensively, averaging 10.4 points per game.
“C.J.’s probably the best overall athlete I’ve coached in my 14 years,” Motz said. “Defensively, we match him up on the other team’s best scorer, regardless of the position. His speed and agility combined with his size is a dimension I’ve probably never had as a coach. His athleticism is a difference-maker.”
Pankoke-Johnson, Norris’ second-leading scorer a year ago, broke a finger early this season, an injury that sidelined him for several games. He became the sixth man when he returned and has supplied instant energy and scoring off the bench.
“Cade’s kind of the quarterback on the floor for us, there’s a sense of comfort when he’s handling the ball,” Motz said of Rice, who averages 4.7 assists per game. “Dane moved into the starting job when Izaiah broke that finger, and we didn’t want to tinker with anything at that point of time when he came back.