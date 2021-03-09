Motz made continuity a priority

The Titans have become more productive offensively this season with more of an emphasis on pushing tempo and creating more possessions. It’s paid off in the form of an 18-2 record, a No. 2 ranking and a first round state tournament win Tuesday over Blair 62-46 following an 11-1 start. Norris will play Elkhorn, a 63-48 win over Platteview, on Friday in the state semifinals.

The Titans have raised their scoring average this season to 62.5 points per game and shooting 50% from the field overall as a team.

“We’ve been playing together most of our lives,” said Deveaux, who averages a team-best 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. “We have good chemistry, we know what we like to do. It’s pretty easy when you get to that point.”

The biggest change this season has been the emergence of 6-5 senior Brayson Mueller. He scored just 11 points all season last year, but the inside-outside threat and Concordia recruit now averages 12.6 points per contest along with 6.9 rebounds.

Mueller is shooting 44% from beyond the three-point line (38-of-86).