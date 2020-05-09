Motz was planning on another year at CHS when Norris came up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus High boys basketball coach Jimmy Motz has been doing all he could from home to prepare for next season. Whether that was reviewing the roster, watching game film or designing offensive and defensive sets, Motz was preparing for another season leading the Discoverers.

Then, unexpectedly, Matt Shelsta left Norris High School and the coaching carousel kicked into high gear.

Motz was officially announced as Shelsta's replacement on April 30, bringing an end to five years at the top of the CHS boys program.

The Norris school district, located near Firth, suddenly offered Motz and his wife Mackenzie an opportunity to move closer to home. It was one the family of four couldn't pass up.

"By no means was this remotely in the picture a few weeks ago. But this is also a business, sometimes, where timing is everything," Motz said. "When opportunities come about, you’ve got to take a look at it. This was one of those that, when it came open, we started having some discussions."

At Norris, Motz, a Lincoln native, will be just 20 minutes from his hometown. Mackenzie, who grew up in Johnson, has cut her drive time to see her parents down from almost 2 and 1/2 hours to just 45 minutes.