Mustangs race past Scotus boys

Kulus finished with five 3s and a game-high 21 points. Karsten Mathsen nailed three and had 13. Garrett Oakley led Scotus with 14 points while Josh Faust had 13 and three 3s. The Shamrocks only hit one less from deep, but many of those were out of necessity with a big deficit to try and overcome.

Down by more than 20 at the break, Scotus tried to take the approach of cutting it in half by the start of the fourth. But Concordia won the quarter 17-13 and led by nearly 30 at the start of the fourth.

"Secondly, we wanted to play our tail off the whole half - play hard, be aggressive, make plays no matter what the score looks like, because the first half it didn't look like we were playing to the best of our abilities," Swanson said. "I thought we did that. …I thought we had a good half offensively. But when you don't get stops, it's not on the offensive side."

Concordia improved to 4-0 and appears to be one of the strongest offensive clubs in Class C-1. Wins include 74-51 over Boys Town, 70-54 over Fort Calhoun and 63-55 against Omaha Roncalli.

Meanwhile, Scotus had its second highest point production of the first four games but sits at 1-3 with a tough weekend stretch that includes 4-0 Pierce at home on Friday then a turnaround less than 24 hours later to 1-4 West Point-Beemer.