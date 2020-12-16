Mustangs race past Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball had 27 points at halftime of Tuesday's home game against Omaha Concordia. For a team looking to average around 60, the Shamrocks were right on track.
But, on the scoreboard, they were way off track. Concordia hit seven first-half 3-pointers, seemingly couldn't miss until late in the game and handed Scotus a second straight loss 76-52.
The Mustangs had just three more shots from the perimeter after halftime but had done enough to make the final 16 minutes a formality. SCC dropped to 1-2 after a second straight game in which an opponent burned the 'Rocks from deep.
Four days earlier at GICC, Scotus chose to concentrate on the Crusaders size and deny access to the paint. That worked on the post but opened up GICC shooters for 12 3s.
Two games doesn't necessarily make it a trend, at least Scotus coach Tyler Swanson hopes not.
"We've just got to learn from it and play better defense at a higher level in practice," he said. "When teams are making shots, you have to be extra good on offense and extra good when they miss. When they did miss, we didn't get the rebound."
Concordia nearly more than Scotus' first half total through the first eight minutes when the Mustangs came out firing and scored 29 points. Up 29-12 they then sank five 3-pointers, three by Zac Kulus, and took a 23-point advantage into the half.
Kulus finished with five 3s and a game-high 21 points. Karsten Mathsen nailed three and had 13. Garrett Oakley led Scotus with 14 points while Josh Faust had 13 and three 3s. The Shamrocks only hit one less from deep, but many of those were out of necessity with a big deficit to try and overcome.
Down by more than 20 at the break, Scotus tried to take the approach of cutting it in half by the start of the fourth. But Concordia won the quarter 17-13 and led by nearly 30 at the start of the fourth.
"Secondly, we wanted to play our tail off the whole half - play hard, be aggressive, make plays no matter what the score looks like, because the first half it didn't look like we were playing to the best of our abilities," Swanson said. "I thought we did that. …I thought we had a good half offensively. But when you don't get stops, it's not on the offensive side."
Concordia improved to 4-0 and appears to be one of the strongest offensive clubs in Class C-1. Wins include 74-51 over Boys Town, 70-54 over Fort Calhoun and 63-55 against Omaha Roncalli.
Meanwhile, Scotus had its second highest point production of the first four games but sits at 1-3 with a tough weekend stretch that includes 4-0 Pierce at home on Friday then a turnaround less than 24 hours later to 1-4 West Point-Beemer.
"We knew who their shooters were and we saw a lot of the same things on film. But when you can't rebound and you can't stop the drive, you go to zone and now you're letting guys pick you apart with the pass," Swanson said. "...We need to be better guarding the perimeter, and we need to be better guarding the inside with one or two guys so we can guard the perimeter better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
