North Star holds off Columbus in HAC first round

Turnovers in the last half of the fourth quarter dashed Columbus High hopes for a first round HAC Tournament win Monday at Lincoln North Star.

CHS fought back from an early deficit, took leads in the second and third quarter but then turned it over several possessions in a row in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter and saw the win slip away.

Considering the game was after five days off without any preparation, coach Jordan Hitchcock saw a lot of encouraging play. But nearly 20 turnovers on the road in Class A just won't get it done.

"Our guys played hard and hit some shots. We were getting some great shots, and they finally went in," Hithcock said. "We had 18 turnovers, still. It's really hard to win games when you turn the ball over more than 13 times."

North Star scored the first nine points of the game, due in large part to Columbus giveaways. The Navigators feature four upperclassmen 6-foot-3 or larger and use a diamond press with that length to trap and cut off passing lanes. CHS fell victim to that strategy early and late.

But in between, long-distance shooting and the work of senior Sam Kwapnioski brought Columbus back. It was a 20-13 deficit after the first quarter that CHS trimmed to 31-28 at the break. Ryan Eickhoff, Tadan Bell and Ean Luebbe each hit second-quarter three-pointers and gave Columbus a brief lead.

Kwapnioski scored nine of his team-high 17 in the third, and again CHS enjoyed a brief lead. It was 44-44 at the start of the fourth and a four-point North Star lead midway through the quarter when disaster struck.

The Navigators poured in 23 fourth-quarter points and held off any comeback hopes by going 8 of 13 from the foul line. North Star sophomore KG Gatwech scored nine of his 21 in the fourth while junior Brennon Clemmons had seven of his 18 in the final frame. Luebbe was right behind Kwapnioski in CHS scoring with 16.

The loss sends Columbus to a 2 p.m. game Wednesday in the consolation round at Norfolk. The Panthers were beaten 64-36 by Grand Island.

"It's a lack of depth and a lack of size," Hitchcock said. " ... Our kids battled hard. I know we've only won one game, but we're light years ahead of where we were last year in terms of building the program [and] what the guys can do on the court. We just need a little more depth in handling the ball."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

