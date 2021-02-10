 Skip to main content
North Star pulls away from Columbus boys
North Star pulls away from Columbus boys

Ean Luebbe

Columbus junior Ean Luebbe flies past a defender for a shot Friday against Southwest. Luebbe led the Discoverers with nine points in a losing effort Tuesday at North Star.

 Nate Tenopir

Lincoln North Star scored seven of the final nine points of the first half and continued to gradually pull away over the next quarter in a 66-36 Columbus High road loss on Tuesday at North Star.

CHS trailed 22-16 when North Star hit a 3-pointer from the corner then created a turnover on the press and converted it into a layup for a quick five-point swing. Down just six with a little over two minutes remaining in the half, Columbus went into the break trailing by 11.

The Discoverers finished the first half with 18 points then managed just 18 more after the break. Freshman Jake Hilkemann, who came in averaging just two points for North Star, exploded in the second half and finished as the game-high scorer with 14. He sparked the Navigator offense with nine in the third quarter. North Star led 47-27 after three.

Six-foot-7 sophomore Brennon Clemmons joined Abdelkarim in double-figures with 13 points while Kwat Abdelkarim added 12 and Josh Brown 11.

Ean Luebbe came closest to double digits for CHS, scoring nine. No other Discoverer had more than five points.

The loss drops CHS to 1-14 ahead of a back-to-back home on Thursday against Lincoln Southeast then away on Friday at Millard South.

