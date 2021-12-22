Offense flows but turnovers cost Scotus at No. 1 HLHF

Scotus Central Catholic junior Carter Filipi asked coach Mike VunCannon at the start of the fourth quarter if the Shamrocks were still going to utilize the press in the final eight minutes.

To anyone outside that huddle, it might have seemed a silly question. Scouts trailed Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family by 20 and in need of a miracle. But to VunCannon it signaled all he needed to know about his group.

Filipi was asking not about the merits of continuing the strategy but more so if he and his teammates were still allowed to compete when the cause seemed lost.

It was, Scotus took a 70-41 defeat. But the Shamrocks also had moments when the offense was as potent and in rhythm as it's been all year. The trouble was turnovers, not so much against the Bulldog press, but in bad decisions made in the half court.

"I'm super happy with the way our boys played. They played hard throughout the whole game," VunCannon said. "At the start of the fourth quarter I told them I wasn't giving up and I was going to coach as tough in the fourth as I did in the first, and I had one of my juniors (Filipi) look at me and ask, 'Are we going to press?' That might not say a whole lot to some people. To me it said they were ready to compete no matter what the score was."

Scotus turned it over 16 times and gave up 16 points on those mistakes. The Shamrocks started with six giveaways in the first quarter that turned into eight points. HLHF went on a 6-0 run with three turnovers in a row and continued to build on the lead from there.

It was a 17-12 Bulldog advantage after the first quarter then 33-21 at halftime. Scotus cut the turnovers down to just two in the second but HLHF shooters were starting to heat up, made 6 of 11 shots and scored the first eight points of the quarter.

Jason and Jacob Sjuts, who finished with 25 and 20 points, respectively, had a hand in the 8-0 start. Jacob made a hook shot in the lane then Jason hit a three and grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled while scoring another bucket.

HLHF then came out in the third and hit 4 of 5 from three-point range and built the lead to 54-34 after three quarters.

But while some corrections will be needed to limit the turnovers, when Scotus wasn't giving the ball away it was shooting 47%, including 67% from inside the three-point line.

Jackson Heng was 5 of 10 with 12 points while Jack Faust shot 5 of 8 and added 11. Scotus created 22 points in the paint and generated 10 layups.

"We did some really, really good things. We have to clean up the turnovers, but (HLHF) has the potential to put four guys on the floor at 6-4 or better; that makes it tough some times," VunCannon said.

HLHF improved to 6-0 and plays next week in the North Bend Holiday Tournament where it will face West Point GACC in the first round. Scotus dropped to 1-5 and faces Twin River at home on Tuesday as part of the first round of The Columbus Holiday Tournament. The winner plays the winner between Lakeview and Schuyler the next day for the title.

"I'm not trying to make us look better than we are, because you are what your record says you are. But at the same time, I don't know that my boys are really concerned that we're 1-5 at the moment. That's all I really care about as a coach," VunCannon said. " ... We keep playing hard, start to finish, every game, and that's all you can ask."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

