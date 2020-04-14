Once a scrawny catcher, Motz grew into D-I athlete

"When you're 6-4 or 6-5 coming off the mound and throwing 85, 87-mile-per-hour fastballs, your potential road is baseball," Motz said. "That all changed between November and March of my of my sophomore year."

The winter of 1999 was a transitional period for Northeast boys basketball. The Rockets had played in five straight state championship games and won the last four, an achievement that has been matched four other times in Nebraska boys high school basketball but only once in Class A.

But following the fourth in a row in 1998, expectations were lowered for the program following the graduation of so many key contributors.

It was perfect timing for Motz. Not only had he gotten bigger, there were spots to fill on a roster with fewer established players.

By the end of his sophomore year, Motz had earned an invitation to try out for the Nebraska Bison, one of just two AAU programs in the state. He was one of two juniors-to-be that made the senior team and suddenly had to make a decision: stay in Nebraska for a summer of Legion baseball or travel for basketball for games at locations across the United States.