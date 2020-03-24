Osceola Boys: Bulldogs win 12 after back-to-back 4 win seasons

Osceola boys basketball struggled to find wins each of the last two seasons.

Back-to-back four-win campaigns matched the total number of victories in 2016-17. The year prior (2015-26) was the last one in which Osceola put together a winning record.

With the majority of the roster still intact, minus two seniors, hope looked dim for the program to find its way back into state contention. If this group could only win four games the year before, how much could it possibly improve with mostly the same personnel?

Well, after the emergence of a freshman plus the development of chemistry, the group answered all of that rather quickly.

Osceola started the year 5-2 en route to nine wins and was just barely out of wildcard contention for the district finals. Not even the 15-10 2016 team, the last winning Bulldog team before this season, could say that. That group lost in the first round of subdistricts.

Osceola defeated Dorchester in the subdistrict semifinals before a loss to Exeter-Milligan ended the 2020 season. Osceola hasn't played in a district final in 11 years, but came within seven points, and four spots in the wildcard standings, of advancing to within one win of state.