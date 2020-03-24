Osceola Boys: Bulldogs win 12 after back-to-back 4 win seasons

Osceola boys basketball struggled to find wins each of the last two seasons.
Back-to-back four-win campaigns matched the total number of victories in 2016-17. The year prior (2015-26) was the last one in which Osceola put together a winning record.
With the majority of the roster still intact, minus two seniors, hope looked dim for the program to find its way back into state contention. If this group could only win four games the year before, how much could it possibly improve with mostly the same personnel?
Well, after the emergence of a freshman plus the development of chemistry, the group answered all of that rather quickly.
Osceola started the year 5-2 en route to nine wins and was just barely out of wildcard contention for the district finals. Not even the 15-10 2016 team, the last winning Bulldog team before this season, could say that. That group lost in the first round of subdistricts.
Osceola defeated Dorchester in the subdistrict semifinals before a loss to Exeter-Milligan ended the 2020 season. Osceola hasn't played in a district final in 11 years, but came within seven points, and four spots in the wildcard standings, of advancing to within one win of state.
"This group finally started to turn the corner," coach Brett Webster said. "Osceola had not won double-digit games in four years, and this year, we started that breakthrough with 12 wins. This group competed their tails off and were a joy to coach."
The Bulldogs started 5-3 through the schedule before Christmas, went 4-4 in January then 3-5 down the stretch. Osceola won in the semifinals of the Mead Holiday Tournament but came up short in the title contest.
Osceola also defeated Giltner in the first round of the conference tournament before a second-round loss to BDS. Facing BDS again the next time out in a cruel twist of fate that can sometimes happen after and before a conference tournament, Osceola managed just 19 total points the second time around.
The Bulldogs limped into the final weeks with losses of 29, 31, 25, 34 and 35. However, throughout the year there were also victories of 34, 33, 29 and 26, an indication, Webster said, of a program learning how to win.
Osceola played 10 of its 24 games against teams with a winning record, including D-1 district finalists East Butler and McCool Junction, D-1 state tournament team Fullerton and C-2 district finalist Shelby-Rising City.
None of those games were particularly close, but in a program still finding its footing, Webster said the first step was beating teams the Bulldogs should beat.
When it came down to it, there were a few too many slip-ups in that regard.
Among 12 losses, Osceola lost to 9-11 Mead by 20 and 7-16 Nebraska Christian by three. Granted, those are only two defeats, but Webster pointed out how those setbacks, plus an earlier one in the season against Exeter-Milligan in overtime, prevented a wildcard berth.
Taking the next step means taking advantage of those opportunities when they arise.
"We had to learn to win the games we were supposed to win. That is the first step to getting better," Webster said. "I think we were close to our potential."
Reaching it next year should be more likely thanks to a roster with seven, eight, nine, and often as many as 10 that saw action. The continued development of such players as guard Isaiah Zelasney who was having a breakout season before an injury will be a major factor as well. Also returning will be major pieces such as Thad Rathjen, Wyatt Urban and Carson Watts.
"There were a lot of bright spots this year. Isaiah, as a freshman was a major stand out. When he got hurt, Wyatt Urban, sophomore and Carter Boden, a senior, really helped us in scoring. Carson Watts played a lot of different roles this year for us," Webster said. "This group returns a lot of players with real good talent. Our team has a lot of good things going for it next year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
