Osceola ends state drought

Osceola boys basketball coach Jason Zelasney was a part of the program's state tournament drought as a player. Now, as a coach, he'll be remembered as part of the team that finally ended it.
Osceola won Saturday's Class D2-8 district final over Paxton 52-42 in a game played at Kearney Catholic and put an end to 33 years of frustration. The Bulldogs haven't been to state since 1988.
They finally ended a generation of frustration with a defensive effort focused on limiting the Tigers' best player.
"I really wish I could put into words how the team and myself are feeling," Zelasney said. "It's amazing. It just means so much to break this drought. I was part of it as a player, and when I signed up to be the coach, that was my number one goal for the fellas. I told them day one, we are breaking that drought and we will head to state this year. I'm just so happy for them. But I don't want them to be satisfied with just making it. we need to make some noise and see if we can't bring some nets home on Saturday."
Isaiah Zelasney finished with 19 points on a tough 6 for 15 shooting night but also had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. He was joined in double figures by freshman Kale Gustafson.
Zelasney gave his team the lead for good on a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter for 14-11 advantage. The Bulldogs only gave up five points in the second and took a 25-16 lead into the break.
Osceola led by as much as 11 before Paxton trimmed it to five in the final minute of the third. Zelasney responded with another 3-pointer. Paxton was back within five midway through the fourth when Zelasney blocked a shot, Osceola scored a bucket then Zelasney took a steal the other way and made it a nine-point separation. Foul shots eventually finished it off.
"There were a lot of moments that helped decide this game. Every time Paxton would cut into our lead, we would have a different player make a play," coach Zelasney said. "Deep into the fourth, Isaiah Zelasney hits a big 3. The whole fourth quarter, Kale Gustafson and Thad Rathjen did an amazing job shutting down a player who averaged 20 points a game.
"In the first half, I felt they hurt us on the offensive glass, and in the second half, Carson Watts, Wyatt Urban and Isaiah Zelasney really focused on cleaning up their missed shots."
Paxton's Dane Storer was the target of the Osceola defense. The senior has scored 20 or more points 12 times this season and twice gone over 30. The 10 points he was limited to by the Bulldogs was his third-lowest total of the season.
Osceola limited Paxton to 27% shooting overall, won the battle on the glass 29-17 and hit 45%.
The Bulldogs will have to wait until Tuesday morning to officially know their state tournament matchup. Six other district finals were decided on Saturday. Two were played Monday night. Barring any upsets, Osceola, the 8 seed in the district final, would likely get 1 seed Mullen in the first round.
"This group continues to grow. We introduced a whole new defense and offense this year and didn't have much of a summer to implement it. It's been great watching them grow all year and see how much they continue to improve on a daily basis," coach Zelasney said. "We will try to really grow during this next week of preparations before we take the court in Lincoln."
