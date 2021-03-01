Osceola ends state drought

"I really wish I could put into words how the team and myself are feeling," Zelasney said. "It's amazing. It just means so much to break this drought. I was part of it as a player, and when I signed up to be the coach, that was my number one goal for the fellas. I told them day one, we are breaking that drought and we will head to state this year. I'm just so happy for them. But I don't want them to be satisfied with just making it. we need to make some noise and see if we can't bring some nets home on Saturday."