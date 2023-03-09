LINCOLN - Osceola's third straight trip to the NSAA Boys Basketball State Championship tournament was short-lived with the Bulldogs falling to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (S-E-M) Thursday.

The No. 5 Mustangs of S-E-M bested the No. 4 Bulldogs 62-54 in the Class D-2 quarterfinal. The Mustangs' defense were a tough match for Osceola with the team shooting 19 for 55 (34.6%) on field goals.

"Every time that we would try get a bucket they had guys that were over there and they're longer than you think they are and they were able to affect all our shots," Osceola coach Jason Zelasney said. "Our passes also were not on target because of that."

Osceola would trail the entire first half with the Mustangs leading 15-12 after the first.

S-E-M would continue its pressure in the second quarter outscoring the Bulldogs 10-8 taking a 25-20 lead going into the half.

Osceola struggled to make shots in the first half finishing 8 for 25 (32%) from the field and 4 for 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.

"I felt like we were pressing at times, we were trying to get that four or five-point bucket that wasn't available," Jason said.

The Mustangs would finish the first half shooting 12 for 27 (44.4%)

The Bulldogs would storm back early in the third quickly jumping out 16-5 over the Mustangs. Osceola led 36-30 with less than 3 minutes to play in the quarter, but S-E-M would dominate the remainder of the quarter. The Bulldogs missed their final five shot attempts and had two late turnovers led to the Mustangs stealing back the lead following a 7-0 run. S-E-M went into the fourth leading 37-36.

"We didn't feel like we played our best ball in the first half, just kind of letting them dictate everything that was going on and I felt like they were getting too many easy looks," Jason said. "We did a better job in the third quarter kind of taking away some of those easy looks and forcing them outside for tougher shots."

Osceola would never retain the lead in the fourth as the Mustangs would continue their dominance early in the fourth jumping out to a 9-1 run.

The Bulldogs would continue their fight for the season going on a 14-6 run to put the game at 53-51 in favor of the Mustangs. Unfortunately for Osceola, S-E-M would close the game on a 9-3 run outscoring the Bulldogs 25-18 in the fourth to secure the 62-54 win.

S-E-M would score 14 of the team's 25 points from the line on 20 attempts.

Osceola's shooting continued to struggle as the Bulldogs shot 11 for 30 (36.7%) from the field in the second half. The Bulldogs would pick it later in the game shooting 8 for 10 (80%) from the line in the fourth. S-E-M shot 9 for 20 (45%) from the floor in the second half.

Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldogs with 25 points in the loss including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Kale Gustafson would finish second for the Bulldogs on the score with 20 points as Kolton Neujahr finished with five and Kelby Neujahr added 3.

The loss ends the Bulldogs' season at 23-4 overall. Osceola will now also have to say goodbye to three seniors -- Isiah, Kolton and Caleb Peterson close out their high school basketball playing careers for the Bulldogs. Peterson scored one point for the Bulldogs in his final outing.

"That's the worst part about this, had to sit in there, have a conversation with them and knowing it's your last time in the locker room with them," Jason said. "Kolton and Caleb (Peterson) don't always get all the credit because they're not the big scorers. They're the ones out rebounding, setting screens but they're in there every day busting their tails for us doing all the little things. Obviously, Isiah is a tough one when it's family, it was really hard in there because I would take his competitiveness and his heart any day, that's stuff that's hard to replace."

The win advances S-E-M to Friday's semifinal where the Mustangs will face No. 1 Wynot at the Devaney Center in Lincoln Friday at 6 p.m. Wynot beat No. 8 Paxton 57-47 prior to the Osceola and S-E-M game Thursday.

The Bulldogs will now look to avenge this loss and return next year for a fourth straight year.

"I hope it keeps them hungry, because of the fact when you get down here and you're one and done it's just not as fun," Jason said. "I'm hoping they can stay hungry off of it. I do love what we have coming back, I feel like we have a good mix of juniors and sophomores coming back with some seniors and some incoming freshmen that will be nice pieces to help out.

"Hopefully, we can get back down here and put ourselves into a position to be successful again."