Osten, Van Cleave lead Lakeview boys to skid-snapping win

Juniors Eli Osten and Adam Van Cleave combined for 30 points and Lakeview boys basketball put together one of its finest defensive performances of the year for a 53-35 Central Conference Tournament consolation win on Saturday in Aurora.
While those two were certainly needed on the offensive end of the floor, they and their efforts on the other end were even more crucial. Lakeview held Lexington to just six points in the second quarter and turned a one-point deficit into a nine-point advantage at halftime.
The Vikings put together a dominant quarter because of turnovers and rebounds. Lakeview forced Lexington into 20 giveaways, created 15 of those on steals and only allowed eight offensive rebounds.
The win ends an eight-game losing skid that stretched back to a New Year's Eve victory over Twin River at the holiday tournament.
"We needed it. This has been a tough stretch, obviously. To see the guys put together a full game for four quarters, and do a lot of the things we've been focusing on, I thought we did a great job," coach Tyler Colvin said. "I'm proud of the boys' focus and effort and discipline. I was really happy for the guys. They've always worked hard and stayed the course."
The second-quarter surge was a result of a defensive adjustment. After playing man defense in the first quarter, Colvin switched it up to zone. That change put Lexington on its heels and led to several Lakeview steals and runout layups for easy points.
The Minutemen outscored the Vikings again in the third, but again by just a single point and trailed 39-31 at the start of the fourth. Lakeview held off any comeback hopes by hitting free throws in the latter stages of the quarter.
Lakeview wasn't spectacular at the line, just 10 of 17, and went 3 for 18 on shots from distance but scored on 17 of 37 shots inside the arc thanks to those steals.
"Our defense in those second and fourth quarters was very disruptive," Colvin said. "We got multiple stops in a row multiple times, and we rebounded the ball really well. We didn't give them barely any second-chance opportunities at all."
Osten hit his first 3 of the game but then went 0 for 6 the rest of the way. Though his distance shooting was off he was also 7 of 8 from the line. Van Cleave needed 15 shots to score 14 points but created five steals and had four assists.
Lakeview improved to 3-16 with the win and travels to Seward (4-13) on Tuesday night.
"Putting the ball in the hoop helps a lot. That was a big piece of it," Colvin said. ..."But the guys had the right approach. Not that they've had the wrong approach before, but our passion and our will to defend and our will to get stops, I felt like defensively we stayed lock in the whole game. There were a few break downs here or there, but we contested most of their shots and got deflections. I'd love to see us carry that defensive intensity forward."
