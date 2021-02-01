Osten, Van Cleave lead Lakeview boys to skid-snapping win

The Minutemen outscored the Vikings again in the third, but again by just a single point and trailed 39-31 at the start of the fourth. Lakeview held off any comeback hopes by hitting free throws in the latter stages of the quarter.

Lakeview wasn't spectacular at the line, just 10 of 17, and went 3 for 18 on shots from distance but scored on 17 of 37 shots inside the arc thanks to those steals.

"Our defense in those second and fourth quarters was very disruptive," Colvin said. "We got multiple stops in a row multiple times, and we rebounded the ball really well. We didn't give them barely any second-chance opportunities at all."

Osten hit his first 3 of the game but then went 0 for 6 the rest of the way. Though his distance shooting was off he was also 7 of 8 from the line. Van Cleave needed 15 shots to score 14 points but created five steals and had four assists.

Lakeview improved to 3-16 with the win and travels to Seward (4-13) on Tuesday night.