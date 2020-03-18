Overcoming the odds

Cross County boys basketball came into the season with high hopes after a football season that reached the state semifinals.
While the Cougars were ready to put together another long postseason run, they were still inexperienced and banged up from nearly three months on the gridiron.
One player tore an ACL and MCL during the football season, another was forced to have elbow surgery and at the junior varsity level, three players either started the season in a walking boot, a cast or also had surgery scheduled at some point.
Cross County overcame those obstacles and finished second in the Crossroads Conference regular season race, won the Crossroads Conference Tournament and put together a 12-game win streak from Jan. 21 through Feb. 21.
"This was a team that was filled with potential, but we had a lot of young guys playing significant roles," head coach Dan Conway said. "I will always remember how they came together during the second half and how hard the kids worked all season, and how they had unwavering belief and trust in each other."
The Cougars traded wins and losses early in the year as they found their footing and had a 6-6 record after Jan. 16.
Cross County then started to roll, reeling off 12 straight wins headed into the postseason.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, their season came to an end in the semifinals of the C2-7 subdistrict playoff to Twin River.
"The camaraderie of this team was also amazing. They really did get along with each other on and off the floor," Conway said.
"This team did reach its potential I felt. The kids overcame a lot of inexperience over the course of the year, and we were playing our best basketball at the end of the season, which is all you can ask. They also set themselves up for a tremendous amount of success in the future."
The Cougars scored eight of their 18 victories over teams with a .500 record or better including district finalists East Butler and Shelby-Rising City.
They scored 76 more total points, or about three more per game and gave up 77 fewer overall, also about three less per game. All of that came despite graduating a senior class of five, two of which started and played the second and third most minutes on the team.
Many players stuck out to Conway for their performances on and off the court.
Cory Hollinger, Cael Lundstrom, Isaac Noyd, Haiden Hild and Christian Rystrom all impressed their coach what they accomplished.
"I would say that we had a team full of standouts," Conway said. "Obviously, Cory Hollinger’s scoring and rebounding were exceptional, but I expected him to have a great year. He has a chance to be a 1,000-point scorer by the end of his junior year, and he will be a dominant high school player the next two years."
Lundstrom struggled to shoot at just 29 percent and 27 percent from 3-point range but provided the leadership necessary of a senior. Noyd, a tough, gritty player, as Conway described him, began to refine the jump shooting part of his game and also began to find his voice as a junior leader.
Rystrom set the tone on the defensive end of the floor. Conway said his intensity and effort can change the flow of a game quickly. Haiden Hild rarely added much offensively but began to find a comfort level on the court. With two years remaining, Conway said the best is yet to come.
Lundstrom will be missed following his graduation, but four of the five starters are back.
"These guys learned a lot about themselves," Conway said. "With most of the team coming back, they should have proven to themselves that they can play with anyone. They will be athletic, experienced, and versatile. It will be fun to see what they can accomplish."
While the team will be returning four of five starters next year, they'll be a new head Cougar in charge a new coach as Conway is stepping down to accept the 7-12 principal position at Wilber Clatonia schools.
"I really enjoyed working with this group of kids. They were fun to be around, worked hard, and got along well with each other," Conway said. "I will be watching what these guys can do next year from afar."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com