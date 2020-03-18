Overcoming the odds

Cory Hollinger, Cael Lundstrom, Isaac Noyd, Haiden Hild and Christian Rystrom all impressed their coach what they accomplished.

"I would say that we had a team full of standouts," Conway said. "Obviously, Cory Hollinger’s scoring and rebounding were exceptional, but I expected him to have a great year. He has a chance to be a 1,000-point scorer by the end of his junior year, and he will be a dominant high school player the next two years."

Lundstrom struggled to shoot at just 29 percent and 27 percent from 3-point range but provided the leadership necessary of a senior. Noyd, a tough, gritty player, as Conway described him, began to refine the jump shooting part of his game and also began to find his voice as a junior leader.

Rystrom set the tone on the defensive end of the floor. Conway said his intensity and effort can change the flow of a game quickly. Haiden Hild rarely added much offensively but began to find a comfort level on the court. With two years remaining, Conway said the best is yet to come.

Lundstrom will be missed following his graduation, but four of the five starters are back.