Patriots pull away from Lakeview boys

Carter Hanel in the first half and big makes at the end of quarters denied Lakeview hopes to win its first road game of the season in a 51-42 loss on Tuesday at Clarkson/Leigh.

Hanel had 14 of his game-high 16 in the first half and the Patriots made shots at the end of the first, second and third quarters that almost certainly took an emotional toll on the Vikings.

Lakeview trailed by six in the fourth quarter and stayed within striking distance but couldn't put buckets together and dropped to 1-5.

"We missed some good looks again, had some untimely turnovers, didn't have a lot of them, but it seemed like they always came at crucial times," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "We were right there. I definitely think we could have won the game, but your margin for error is pretty slim when you're not shooting a very high percentage."

It was a three-point game at the end of the first quarter when Clarkson/Leigh made a shot in the final seconds for a 17-12 lead. Lakeview missed late in the second quarter then was whistled for a foul right before the buzzer. The Patriots stepped to the line and made one for a 30-21 lead at the break.

In the third, Lakeview had hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the deficit to 38-35 when Clarkson/Leigh guard Eli Hays hit a three falling out of bounds for a six-point cushion to start the fourth.

Hanel, who finished shooting 7 of 11, ate up Lakeview in the first half until the Vikings switched defenses. But once he was contained, Hays, who had 12 points, and Jarred Novotny, who added nine, found ways to generate offense.

That plus 15 of 43 (35%) shooting by Lakeview made any comeback difficult. Hanel had 10 rebounds to go with his 16 points, and the Patriots only allowed eight offensive rebounds.

"He killed us early. Part of it was we thought we could guard him man a little bit, and it wasn't bad, but a couple of offensive boards early forced us into a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter," Colvin said. "That really slowed them down, and I thought we defended the perimeter well and we defended inside a lot better, too."

But every time Lakeview was starting to feel good about drawing closer at the end of the quarter, Clarkson/Leigh made a play or stuck a big shot.

"Those are momentum shots," Colvin said. "Those change the flow of the game."

Lakeview dropped to 1-6 and is off until playing Schuyler in the first round of the Holiday Tournament this upcoming Tuesday at Scotus at 2:45 p.m. The winner plays the winner of Scotus and Twin River on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Losers play at 2:45 p.m.

After starting behind due to the football season, Colvin is eager to see how his group comes out with five days of rest.

"Afterward the guys were saying they feel close, and I agree with them. I'm happy they still feel that way after losing some games," he said. "I'm interested to see how we look once we're all on a level footing."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

