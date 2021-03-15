PHOTOS: HLHF State Champions

ROSTER
2 Jett Spier - Junior
3 Easton Baumgart - Freshman
4 Ayden Veik - Junior
10 Kyle Preister - Junior
12 Cooper Beller - Junior
13 Alex Schemek - Junior
15 Sage Frauendorfer - Sophomore
21 Paxton Bertrand - Junior
22 Jason Sjuts - Junior
23 Zachary Pfeifer - Senior
24 Jacob Sjuts - Junior
30 Ashton Sims - Junior
32 Ethan Keller - Junior
34 Dawson Freudenburg - Junior
2021 SEASON 23-5
Clarkson/Leigh W 61-22
Battle Creek W 60-33
Howells-Dodge W 46-32
Shelby-Rising City W 60-38
Auburn L 56-42
Boone Central L 67-48
Scotus Central Catholic W 55-47
Omaha Concordia L 53-41
West Point GACC W 53-36
Stanton W 73-49
Wisner-Pilger W 71-65
Neligh-Oakdale W 70-29
Summerland W 69-28
Madison W 80-49
Elgin Public/Pope John W 76-33
Oakland-Craig W 56-53
Clarkson/Leigh W 53-45
North Bend W 62-54
BRLD L 62-49
Pender W 69-41
Twin River W 66-55
Plainview W 73-26
Cedar Bluffs W 73-15
Howells-Dodge L 53-49
Perkins County W 71-29
Southern Valley W 49-43
North Platte St. Pat's W 52-39
Howells-Dodge W 52-47