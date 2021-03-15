 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: HLHF State Champions
PHOTOS: HLHF State Champions

Ethan Keller

Left to right, Sage Frauendorfer, Ayden Veik, Ethan Keller, Jacob Sjuts and Jason Sjuts jump for joy as the final seconds tick off in Saturday's championship win over Howells-Dodge.

ROSTER

2 Jett Spier - Junior

3 Easton Baumgart - Freshman

4 Ayden Veik - Junior

10 Kyle Preister - Junior

12 Cooper Beller - Junior

13 Alex Schemek - Junior

15 Sage Frauendorfer - Sophomore

21 Paxton Bertrand - Junior

22 Jason Sjuts - Junior

23 Zachary Pfeifer - Senior

24 Jacob Sjuts - Junior

30 Ashton Sims - Junior

32 Ethan Keller - Junior

34 Dawson Freudenburg - Junior

Jason Sjuts

HLHF junior Jacob Sjuts raises the net to the Bulldog fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena following Saturday's Class D-1 state championship win.

2021 SEASON 23-5

Clarkson/Leigh W 61-22

Battle Creek W 60-33

Howells-Dodge W 46-32

Shelby-Rising City W 60-38

Auburn L 56-42

Boone Central L 67-48

Scotus Central Catholic W 55-47

Omaha Concordia L 53-41

West Point GACC W 53-36

Stanton W 73-49

Wisner-Pilger W 71-65

Neligh-Oakdale W 70-29

Summerland W 69-28

Madison W 80-49

Elgin Public/Pope John W 76-33

Oakland-Craig W 56-53

Clarkson/Leigh W 53-45

North Bend W 62-54

BRLD L 62-49

Pender W 69-41

Twin River W 66-55

Plainview W 73-26

Cedar Bluffs W 73-15

Howells-Dodge L 53-49

Perkins County W 71-29

Southern Valley W 49-43

North Platte St. Pat's W 52-39

Howells-Dodge W 52-47

Joe Hesse Jacob Sjuts

HLHF coach Joe Hesse, left, and Jacob Sjuts embrace after Hesse put the gold medal around Sjuts' neck for winning the D-1 state championship.
Jacob Sjuts

Jacob Sjuts scored 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in Saturday's D-1 title win over Howells-Dodge.
HLHF Boys Basketball

Jacob Sjuts (24) raises his arms in triumph after Sage Frauendorfer (15) grabbed a rebound essentially sealing an HLHF state championship win Saturday in Lincoln.
Joe Hesse

HLHF coach Joe Hesse pumps his fist and looks up at the scoreboard at Pinnacle Bank Arena following a championship win in Class D-1.
Ethan Keller

HLHF junior Ethan Keller ducks under a Howells-Dodge defender during the D-1 state championship on Saturday in Lincoln.
Cooper Beller

HLHF junior Cooper Beller dumps a pass off to a teammate during a drive to the hoop in Saturday's D-1 state championship.
