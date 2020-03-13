You are the owner of this article.
PHOTOS: HLHF vs. Southern Valley in D-1 semifinal
PHOTOS: HLHF vs. Southern Valley in D-1 semifinal

AidanWeidner.jpg

HLHF senior Aidan Weidner tries to maintrain control while Southern Valley's Jaden Quinn reaches in for a steal.
BretHanisFriday.jpg

HLHF senior Bret Hanis drives past a defender on Friday in Lincoln at the state tournament.
JacobSjutsFriday.jpg

HLHF sophomore Jacob Sjuts backs down a Southern Valley defender in Lincoln on Friday at the state tournament.
JasonLooseBall.jpg

HLHF sophomore Jason Sjuts covers a loose ball and calls for a timeout in Friday's D-1 state tournament semifinal game.
BretHanisFriday1.jpg

HLHF senior Bret Hanis drives past a defender and looks into the lane on Friday at the state semifinal in Lincoln.
JacobSjutsFriday1.jpg

HLHF sophomore Jacob Sjuts looks for a turnaround shot in the paint in Friday's state semifinal in Lincoln.
JoeHesse.jpg

HLHF coach Joe Hesse points out instructions to Cooper Beller on Friday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
JasonSjutsFriday.jpg

HLHF sophomore Jason Sjuts lines up a 3-pointer in Friday's D-1 semifinal at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
JasonSjutsFriday1.jpg

Jason Sjuts rises above a defender for a jump shot in Friday's HLHF D-2 semifinal against Southern Valley played at the Devaney Center.
JasonSjutsFriday2.jpg

HLHF sophomore Jason Sjuts works his way around a defender in Friday's state tournament semifinal in Lincoln.
