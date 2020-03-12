You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Saint Francis earns quarterfinal win over Randolph
Photos: Saint Francis earns quarterfinal win over Randolph

TrevorPfeifer1.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer lines up a 3-pointer in Thursday's state tournament win over Randolph.
HaustynForney.jpg

Saint Francis junior Haustyn Forney splits two defenders down the court in Thursday's state tournament win over Randolph.
EvanFoltz.jpg

Saint Francis senior Evan Foltz works his way around a Randolph defender in Thursday's state tournament win.
TrevorPfeifer2.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer attacks the rim for an easy layup following a steal on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
DylanWemhoff.jpg

Saint Francis senior Dylan Wemhoff backs down a defender in the paint during the state tournament on Thursday in Lincoln.
JustinLeifeld.jpg

Saint Francis junior Justin Leifeld looks for a passing lane on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
TrevorPfeifer3.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer looks to the rim during Thursday's state tournament win over Randolph.
TannerPfeifer.jpg

Saint Francis sophomore Tanner Pfeifer dribbles around a Randolph defender in Thursday's state tournament win.
TipOff.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer wins the top off on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
Anthem.jpg

Flyer coaches, players and fans stand for the national anthem on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
