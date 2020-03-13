You are the owner of this article.
PHOTOS: Saint Francis onto title game
PHOTOS: Saint Francis onto title game

3pointer.jpg
DylanWemhoff.jpg

Saint Francis senior Dylan Wemhoff sends a pass off to a teammate on Friday in Lincoln at the state tournament.
KolbeClassen.jpg

Saint Francis senior Kolbe Classen looks for a teammate to pass to on Friday in Lincoln at the state tournament.
AustinLeifeld.jpg

Saint Francis junior Austin Leifeld eyes the rim on his way to a layup in Friday's D-2 state semfinal win over Mullen.
TaylorWemhoff.jpg

Saint Francis senior Taylor Wemhoff slices through defenders on his way to the hoop in Friday's D-2 state semifinal.
TrevorPfeifer2.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer blocks the passing lane of a Mullen player on Friday in Lincoln at the state tournament.
TrevorPfeifer1.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer lines up a 3-pointer in Friday's state semifinal win over Mullen.
TannerPfeifer.jpg

Saint Francis sophomore Tanner Pfeifer sends a shot off to a teammate on Friday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
JadenKosch.jpg

Saint Francis freshman Jaden Kosch looks to the rim at the Devaney Center on Friday during the D-2 state semifinal.
EvanFoltz.jpg

Saint Francis senior Evan Foltz moves around a Mullen defender for a shot in Friday's D-2 semifinal at the Devaney Center.
JustinLeifeld.jpg

Saint Francis junior Justil Leifeld absorbs contact on the way to the rim in Friday's D-2 semifinal at the Devaney Center.
PfeiferWemhoff.jpg

Tanner Pfeifer, left, and Dylan Wemhoff provide pressure on the ball in Friday's state semifina in Lincoln.
TrevorPfeifer.jpg

Saint Francis senior Trevor Pfeifer races through a cluster of bodies on his way to the rim in Friday's D-2 state semifinal
