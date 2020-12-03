Potent Mustangs race past Discoverers

Columbus hung with Millard North early thanks to perimeter shooting. The Discoverers hit on 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and were within 15-13 with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter when the Mustangs scored 13 of the next 18.

Sallis started it with a 3-point play, Thomas hit 1 of 2 free throws after drawing a foul on his way to the rim then sank a 3 the next time down. Columbus junior Blake Thomas stopped the run temporarily with his own 3-point play but Thomas and Johnson scored on back-to-back runouts. Sixteen of the Mustangs' 28 first quarter points were generated from turnovers.

Sam Kwapnioski cut the deficit below 10 for the final time with two free throws midway through the second but Millard North responded with 11 of the next 12 - seven by Sallis.

"Things just build," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "We got burned with two early 3s tonight, and I'm sure they're saying, 'If you can beat (the press) plant down in that corner and get them for a 3. But also, the pace gets to be in our favor. Sometimes they take a 16-footer and it's not worth 3 and they're in a hurry. As the game proceeds more it favor us and it builds on itself.

"We got the pace where we wanted and they started missing some shots," Cannon said.