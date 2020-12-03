Potent Mustangs race past Discoverers

Nine months removed from a meltdown in the Class A state championship, No. 1 Millard North took out whatever remaining frustrations lingered on Columbus High Thursday night in a 95-46 season-opening victory.
The Mustangs used their length and athleticism to constantly harass The Discoverers with a high-pressure defense and converted giveaways into points. Millard North forced 10 turnovers alone in just the first quarter then held Columbus to 3 of 9 shooting in the second.
A 28-18 lead through the first eight minutes became a 49-30 advantage at the half. Columbus remained cold in the third quarter and fell into a 76-39 hole when the backups came in and nearly pushed the total to 100. Saint Thomas led the Mustangs with 27 points while Hunter Sallis scored 21. Jadin Johnson with 12 was the only other player on the roster in double figures. But with 12 players that each scored at least two points, Millard North had more than enough contributions up and down the lineup.
Millard North led Bellevue West by 14 with 3:52 left in last season's championship when the Thunderbirds finished with the final 16 points and stunned the Mustangs.
"There's one other team in Class A that can pressure the ball like that, and it's Bell West, and they're not 6-6 across the board," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "I thought our guys played hard, played together. You can't simulate what they've got.
Columbus hung with Millard North early thanks to perimeter shooting. The Discoverers hit on 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and were within 15-13 with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter when the Mustangs scored 13 of the next 18.
Sallis started it with a 3-point play, Thomas hit 1 of 2 free throws after drawing a foul on his way to the rim then sank a 3 the next time down. Columbus junior Blake Thomas stopped the run temporarily with his own 3-point play but Thomas and Johnson scored on back-to-back runouts. Sixteen of the Mustangs' 28 first quarter points were generated from turnovers.
Sam Kwapnioski cut the deficit below 10 for the final time with two free throws midway through the second but Millard North responded with 11 of the next 12 - seven by Sallis.
"Things just build," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "We got burned with two early 3s tonight, and I'm sure they're saying, 'If you can beat (the press) plant down in that corner and get them for a 3. But also, the pace gets to be in our favor. Sometimes they take a 16-footer and it's not worth 3 and they're in a hurry. As the game proceeds more it favor us and it builds on itself.
"We got the pace where we wanted and they started missing some shots," Cannon said.
Kwapnioski was the only Discoverer in double figures with 13 points.
"...It's a learning experience. Now we've seen what real pressure looks like, the guys have kind of had a taste of what it looks like, and, the good part about it, there's really nobody else in the state that is going to be able to pressure like that."
Blake Thompson added eight, Hunter Kriech scored seve, Garrett Esch had six and Ean Luebbe and Tadan Bell each had four.
"What I wanted to see was our kids come out, take some blows and give some blows in the beginning, and not just fold," Hitchcock said. "...That, no doubt, we say. First quarter we were right there, trading blows, we hit some shots.
"They played hard. They played together. There were some things we learned."
