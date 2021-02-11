Prep Boys Basketball Ratings

Comments: Walthill moves in after beating last week’s No. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament. Elm Creek slides five spots for a 32-point loss to D-2 No. 4 Loomis in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. The ratings do not account for Monday’s matchup between Southern and Lourdes CC in the Pioneer Conference Tournament.