'Rocks drop road games

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball dropped a pair of road games in the last two and fell to 3-13 as the losing skid extended to seven in a row.

Scotus lost at Centennial Conference foe Fremont Bergan 58-48 on Friday when the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter. Monday in the first round of the conference tournament, turnovers proved to be costly in a 45-39 defeat to Lincoln Lutheran.

The loss to Lincoln Lutheran sends Scotus to a conference consolation game Thursday against Aquinas Catholic, a 71-43 loser to Lincoln Christian.

"We played high-level basketball in each game," coach Mike VunCannon said. "At Bergan we couldn't keep them out of the lane in the fourth quarter. At Lincoln Lutheran we gave away 23 turnovers. We played great defense but they scored 29 points off of the 23 turnovers."

Scotus lost its fourth in a row to Bergan when the Knights added to a three-point lead in the fourth quarter on makes in the paint by Jarett Boggs, Gavin Logemann and Max Nosal. Logemann also hit a three-pointer and Bergan went 5 of 8 from the line to close it out. Nosal was 5 for 5 on fourth-quarter free throws.

Jack Faust and Seth VunCannon each had four Scotus points in the fourth but the defense couldn't come up with crucial stops.

Carter Filipi hit three threes and led Scotus with 13 points. Jackson Heng had 11. Faust was held to nine, the first time he's scored fewer than 10 points for just the sixth time in 16 games.

Monday in Lincoln the Shamrocks had a 37-35 lead with under four minutes to play when the Warriors scored nine in a row. Two turnovers led to a fastbreak layup that tied the game and two more points that added to the lead.

Scotus only managed two more points over the final 3:30 and saw the win slip away. Lincoln Christian allowed Scotus to remain in the game by shooting 4 of 12 from the line but none of the Shamrocks other than Faust found an offensive success.

He scored twice and went 3 for 5 from the line but his teammates were shut out in the final eight minutes.

Warrior junior Jonny Puelz had a game-high 26 and scored all but four of his team's 14 first-quarter points. Puelz hit four times from three but the Shamrocks stayed within striking distance when the defense held the Warriors to just four second-quarter points. Scotus took a 32-30 lead into the fourth thanks to seven points by Heng.

Heng finished with 14 points while Faust had 13.

