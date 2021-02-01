'Rocks hit shots in Centennial win

Yet, even against a Neumann lineup that has three players 6-foot-2 or taller, Scotus gave up just five points in the first quarter and 14 by halftime. The Shamrocks sank four first-half 3-pointers, Josh Faust had nine points and six members of the roster had produced at least one bucket. Scotus led 12-5 then 28-14. SCC opened the game on a 9-0 run.

The Shamrocks cruised to the win by building the advantage to 19 at the start of the fourth.

"They didn't shoot the ball particularly well, and we rebounded the misses. You put it all together and we held them to 40 points," Swanson said. "I don't know that you could have asked for much more."

Senior Josh Faust led the scoring with 14 points while sophomore Trenton Cielocha had 10 and junior Seth VunCannon added 10 more. Sophomores Carter Filipi and Jack Faust nearly gave Scotus five players in double digits. Filipi had eight and Faust 7.

Scotus improved to 5-12 and has a rematch with Neumann (6-10) Friday back at the Dowd Activity Center.