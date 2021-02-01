'Rocks hit shots in Centennial win

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball hit shots consistently for the first time since the holiday tournament and won for the first time since the holiday tournament in a 55-40 Centennial Conference Tournament consolation win on Friday at home.
Scotus had three players reach double figures and two others nearly hit that mark in what was the largest point total for the team since a holiday tournament semifinal win over Twin River on Dec. 30. The Shamrocks hit from distance the next day in a 20-point win over Schuyler but had lost the last seven in a row before Friday.
SCC has been without junior post Garrett Oakley for 6 and 1/2 of those games but was also missing senior Kaden Young. But even without those two and backup Jackson Heng, the rest of the roster responded.
"It felt really, really good to get that win. The kids played really well," coach Tyler Swanson said. "Being down a couple extra guys and not knowing how guys would respond to the moment, we had guys step up and play really well."
Scoring the highest total in nearly a month and spreading that total out through several players was, of course, encouraging. But perhaps even more so was the defense. The Shamrocks have been routinely victimized off the dribble on drives to the rim without Oakley in the paint as a rim protector. Rebounding and giving up easy shots have been issues at times as well.
Yet, even against a Neumann lineup that has three players 6-foot-2 or taller, Scotus gave up just five points in the first quarter and 14 by halftime. The Shamrocks sank four first-half 3-pointers, Josh Faust had nine points and six members of the roster had produced at least one bucket. Scotus led 12-5 then 28-14. SCC opened the game on a 9-0 run.
The Shamrocks cruised to the win by building the advantage to 19 at the start of the fourth.
"They didn't shoot the ball particularly well, and we rebounded the misses. You put it all together and we held them to 40 points," Swanson said. "I don't know that you could have asked for much more."
Senior Josh Faust led the scoring with 14 points while sophomore Trenton Cielocha had 10 and junior Seth VunCannon added 10 more. Sophomores Carter Filipi and Jack Faust nearly gave Scotus five players in double digits. Filipi had eight and Faust 7.
Scotus improved to 5-12 and has a rematch with Neumann (6-10) Friday back at the Dowd Activity Center.
"Guys we didn't have provide a lot of offensive spark for us, help us in rebounding and are some of our physical presence, and you take away two of our tallest guys. ... At that point, I was a little uneasy about how we were going to rebound and defend," Swanson said. "... Everybody who was put out there was done so in a situation where they could be successful. I think we might have found a recipe the rest of the way even when we start to introduce those other guys back in."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.