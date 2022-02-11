Rough patch ruins CHS hopes at Southeast

Lincoln Southeast took advantage of third-quarter turnovers for easy points and gave Columbus High a fourth loss in a row Thursday night 54-44 in Lincoln.

Columbus trailed just 29-28 at halftime then gave away too many possessions in the third and were outscored 15-3 in the third. The Discoverers cut the deficit down to six with under two minutes remaining but then were called for a moving screen and gave it away again.

"Like we talk about with our guys all the time, the things that can turn the tide of the game are offensive rebounds and turnovers when those are back to back. We had a stretch of that that allowed them to spread the lead," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Give our guys credit, they fought back. But we don't score the ball well enough to overcome those errors."

Columbus trailed by eight after the first quarter but then held Southeast to nine points in the second and pulled to within 29-28.

The Knights have won the last 10 over the Discoverers dating back to the last available online records in 2006. CHS was back in action Friday at home against Millard South.

Full stats and scoring were not yet available for Columbus on Friday evening.

"We guarded our tails off, we were 4 of 19 from three and we only attempted to eight free throws," Hitchcock said. "We've got to hit shots. If you don't hit shots you're going to play from behind. We're getting wide open looks, but it's a broken record. - you've got to catch it and know it's going in."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.