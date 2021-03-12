Saint Francis Boys: Going out on their terms

LINCOLN - Saint Francis boys basketball had every excuse available for Friday morning's Class D-2 third-place game at Lincoln North Star High School. But instead of relying on any of those explanations to quietly limp back home for the season, the Flyers relied on one another one last time and put together one of their most impressive wins of the year.
Saint Francis forced O'Neill Saint Mary's into more than 20 turnovers, put together a huge first-quarter run and closed out a third-place victory 56-39.
The win came 24 hours after a loss to Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinals - the second year in a row the Irish have beaten the Flyers in Lincoln. Rather than let that disappointment hang around, or hold any resentment for another early game, Saint Francis tapped into the pride of the program and brought its usual high-intensity pressure to the court.
"It's tough coming back from a loss the day before, and we wanted it so bad, but that's just kind of St. Francis' tradition," senior Jack Lubischer said. "Any game we play, we take seriously. We play 100%, we play all out and we want to win every game we play. That's just how we are."
Lubischer and his teammates put together a 17-0 run midway through the first quarter that made the remaining three periods a foregone conclusion. Saint Francis forced six turnovers in the first quarter, scored on all of them and forced 27 for the game.
The Flyers had 11 points on giveaways in the first eight minutes and 11 more in the second while shooting 15 of 30 in the first half and going 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Saint Francis led 24-9 after the first quarter and 35-18 at half. It was 48-26 after the third. The largest lead was 23.
Saint Mary's had a few runs of its own but never brought the separation down to single digits.
In a game that tends to become a sloppy mess between two teams that would rather be somewhere else, Saint Francis found success just as it always has. For coach Eric Kessler, that simply reinforced the opinion he had on his group.
"I've been in these a few times, and when you win these, you feel really good about things. When you don't, it's a really tough way to end the season," he said. "I didn't know how we were going to play. It was a tough loss for us yesterday. It shows a lot about our leadership and our seniors."
The seniors included 15 points for Justin Leifeld, 10 by Lubischer and seven for Austin Leifeld.
With the score tied 5-5 in the first few minutes, junior Tanner Pfeifer - who finished with 17 - hit the second 3 of the game and sparked the big run. He tipped away a pass and scored on a layup moments later, Justin Leifeld completed a three-point play following another turnover, Colton Wietfeld scored in the paint, Jaden Kosch hit a 3 and Pfeifer scored on back-to-back giveaways.
Saint Mary's scored six straight to cut it 10 in the third but St. Francis responded with nine of the final 10 points of the half - all nine from Cardinal mistakes.
The third quarter had a nearly identical stretch when St. Mary's had a 7-0 run before St. Francis put in the final six of the period. The Flyers forced 14 fewer turnovers after halftime but put together an overall 32-minute effort that generated 16 more attempts and eight more makes.
"Yesterday, we really weren't ourselves, and a lot of that was Sacred Heart. But it seems like we had our legs a little better today, had that energy, got the transition going and our defense was better," Kessler said. It looked, certainly, more like us today."
Saint Mary's came into state as the No. 1 seed 22-2 and ranked No. 1 most of the year. Losses came to D-1 Fremont Bergan in the second game of the season and to Wynot in the subdistrict final. But after a win over Osceola on Wednesday, Saint Mary's fell into big holes in back-to-back games. Parkview Christian led by 13 at the end of the first quarter Friday. St. Mary's trimmed the lead to two points but never regained the lead. That was not the case Friday.
"We knew we didn't have another chance after this," Lubischer said. "A lot of times you don't know when it's your last game. We knew ahead of time, so we wanted to leave it all out there and didn't have any regrets going forward."
Lubischer, the Leifelds and Haustyn Forney close their varsity careers with a 22-5 final season. They've been a part of a runner-up finish, third place and three straight trips to state. Since their freshman seasons, that group of four has seen or been a part of 88 wins.
"It was sad, it hurt a little bit," Lubischer said about stepping off the course one final time. "All the guys here have worked so hard ever since freshman year. We wanted more, but it is what it is, and we did what we could."
And probably more than most expected.
"We were only one spot different (at state) and we had one of our better teams last year," Kessler said. "If you would have told me that we'd win 22 games and get third at state I probably would have said that doesn't sound accurate, especially after losing to Burwell big and losing three in a row. It's been a great year and we'll reflect down the road and feel good about it."
Saint Francis (22-5)...................................................24..11..13..8 -- 56
Saint Mary's (23-4)........................................................9..9..8..13 -- 39
Saint Francis: Lubischer 10, J. Leifeld 15, Kosch 3, A. Leifeld 7, Pfeifer 17, Preister 2, Wietfeld 2. St. Mary's: I. Everitt 2, Thompson 5, Semin 14, Barlow 2, A Everitt 8, Hestrom 8.