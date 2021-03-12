Saint Francis Boys: Going out on their terms

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saint Mary's scored six straight to cut it 10 in the third but St. Francis responded with nine of the final 10 points of the half - all nine from Cardinal mistakes.

The third quarter had a nearly identical stretch when St. Mary's had a 7-0 run before St. Francis put in the final six of the period. The Flyers forced 14 fewer turnovers after halftime but put together an overall 32-minute effort that generated 16 more attempts and eight more makes.

"Yesterday, we really weren't ourselves, and a lot of that was Sacred Heart. But it seems like we had our legs a little better today, had that energy, got the transition going and our defense was better," Kessler said. It looked, certainly, more like us today."

Saint Mary's came into state as the No. 1 seed 22-2 and ranked No. 1 most of the year. Losses came to D-1 Fremont Bergan in the second game of the season and to Wynot in the subdistrict final. But after a win over Osceola on Wednesday, Saint Mary's fell into big holes in back-to-back games. Parkview Christian led by 13 at the end of the first quarter Friday. St. Mary's trimmed the lead to two points but never regained the lead. That was not the case Friday.