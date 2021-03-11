Saint Francis Boys: No luck against the Irish

LINCOLN - The Sacred Heart defense did it to the Saint Francis boys again. Although not to the extent of 12 months earlier, Falls City Sacred Heart still dictated much of the action in Thursday's 60-49 Irish win in the Class D-2 state semifinals.

Unable to force repeated turnovers and create easy opportunities, St. Francis was restricted mostly into finding offense in the half-court. Bogged down by the Irish size, the Flyers struggled to hit shots and saw hopes for a second straight title game fade away.

Saint Francis scored the first hoop of the game but never led again. The 11-point final margin was the largest lead of the game and one Sacred Heart held on three separate occasions.

The Irish led by two after the first quarter, three at halftime and eight at the start of the third. The Flyers cut it to five with more than five minutes remaining but came no closer. Saint Francis was limited to 16 of 41 shooting (39%).

Sacred Heart held Saint Francis to just 33 total points in the D-2 state championship a year ago when the Flyers were looking for a perfect basketball season and title to go with a perfect record and a trophy from football season.