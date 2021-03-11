Saint Francis Boys: No luck against the Irish

LINCOLN - The Sacred Heart defense did it to the Saint Francis boys again. Although not to the extent of 12 months earlier, Falls City Sacred Heart still dictated much of the action in Thursday's 60-49 Irish win in the Class D-2 state semifinals.
Unable to force repeated turnovers and create easy opportunities, St. Francis was restricted mostly into finding offense in the half-court. Bogged down by the Irish size, the Flyers struggled to hit shots and saw hopes for a second straight title game fade away.
Saint Francis scored the first hoop of the game but never led again. The 11-point final margin was the largest lead of the game and one Sacred Heart held on three separate occasions.
The Irish led by two after the first quarter, three at halftime and eight at the start of the third. The Flyers cut it to five with more than five minutes remaining but came no closer. Saint Francis was limited to 16 of 41 shooting (39%).
Sacred Heart held Saint Francis to just 33 total points in the D-2 state championship a year ago when the Flyers were looking for a perfect basketball season and title to go with a perfect record and a trophy from football season.
"They did a great job. They defended us really well. We really struggled to score, obviously," coach Eric Kessler said. "It's a credit to them. We struggled to score, and they seemed to score a lot easier than we did, and they got off to a good start .... It was an uphill battle the whole game, it seemed."
Like the night before, the Flyers strained to make shots around the rim whether on penetration or putbacks. But unlike the win over Wynot, fast break point and runouts were harder to come by. Saint Francis engineered several of those against Wynot when it caused 20 turnovers and scored 14 points. Thursday the numbers dipped to 12 and just two.
Sacred Heart's height limited driving lanes on one end of the floor and opened up both the inside and outside on the other. Senior Jack Fiegener (6-foot-3) scored 12 points while junior Brodan Nachtigal (6-3) had 19. Junior Jakob Jordan joined that duo in double figures with 11 and helped Sacred Heart to a confident start with two first-quarter 3-pointers.
He picked up his second foul before the second quarter and didn't have as much of an effect after, but Fiegener and Nachtigal continued to produce. Fiegener had 10 of his 12 in the second half and six in the fourth quarter. Nachtigal scored seven in the final frame.
Nachtigal had five of the next seven Sacred heart points when a Haustyn Forney 3 trimmed the Irish lead down to five. The Flyers went 5 of 11 in the period and 3 for 4 from 3 but didn't have quite enough to complete a comeback.
Nachtigal put in a layup following Forney's 3, Justin Leifeld hit two free throws to answer but the Irish scored the next five points, three by Nachtigal and pushed the separation back to eight with under two minutes to play.
Sacred Heart was just 5 of 10 from the line in the final minutes. Saint Francis failed to hit another shot after Forney's 3 midway through the quarter.
"We didn't turn it over like I think some teams do," Sacred Heart coach Dough Goltz said. "I thought that was a huge key."
Forney had 13 and Tanner Pfeifer 10. The Flyers will play in the third-place game at 9 a.m.Friday.
"We didn't get off to the start we wanted. (Jordan) hit a couple of 3s that got us behind the 8-ball and we played from behind the entire game. They're too good a team to do that," Kessler said. "That's why we're playing somewhere else tomorrow."
St. Francis, the 3 seed, will face 1 seed O'Neill Saint Mary's at 9 a.m. at Lincoln North Star. St. Mary's was defeated by Lincoln Parkview Christian when the Patriots jumped out to an 18-point first-half lead.
The championship game features the 4 seed (Parkview) and the 7 (Sacred Heart). Parkview is in its first title game while Sacred Heart is seeking back-to-back titles and 11 championships in 13 title game appearances.
"It's been a great year," Kessler said. "When you're playing in the semis, no matter what kind of team you have, you've got to feel like it's been a great year. This team has really done a lot of great things that maybe weren't expected."
Sacred Heart (19-7).................................................15..11..15..19 -- 60
Saint Francis (21-5)..................................................13..10..10..16 -- 49
Sacred Heart: Jordan 11, Froeschl 9, Keithley 2, Bauman 4, Simon 3, Fiegener 12, Nachtigal 19. Saint Francis: Forney 13, Lubischer 6, J. Leifeld 9, Kosch 8, A. Leifeld 3, Pfeifer 10.