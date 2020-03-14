Saint Francis Boys: Perfect double dreams denied

Despite the slow start and a 7-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter, it looked as if Saint Francis was ready for a breakout following a three-point play early in the second by Pfeifer. But after he cut it to 8-7, Sacred Heart responded with six straight points.

The Flyers trailed 20-14 at the half having hit on just 4 of 22. They then went 3 of 10 in the third and gave up seven offensive rebounds. It was 28-20 to start the fourth when Sacred Heart scored the first four points.

Pfeifer cut it back down to double digits but he and his teammates then didn't make another field goal until the hole had stretched to 43-26.

"We were just kind of behind the 8 ball all game, couldn't get over the hump, and secondly, I thought they did a good job handling our pressure," Kessler said. "They just didn't turn it over like some teams have done."

That's not completely accurate. Sacred Heart turned it over 21 times - five more than Saint Francis. But with all the missed shots, those extra opportunities were wasted.

The Flyers had just 10 points from Irish giveaways.