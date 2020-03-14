Saint Francis Boys: Perfect double dreams denied

LINCOLN - The dream of consecutive unbeaten seasons and two state championships in the same school year for the Humphrey Saint Francis boys came agonizingly short on Saturday at the hands of Falls City Sacred Heart.
A focused defensive approach by the Irish combined with the Flyers' inability to hit shots added up to a 45-33 loss in the D-2 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Much like their female classmates a week earlier, the Saint Francis boys saw their high-powered offense stymied, stuttered and silenced by an opponent built on defense.
The Irish held the Flyers to 11 of 46 shooting overall (24 percent) and 2 of 20 from 3-point range (10 percent).
A 7-0 run by Sacred Heart from the end of the third quarter into the fourth was the final nail in the coffin after Saint Francis had cut it to five points.
Flyer senior Trevor Pfeifer led his team with 12 points in his final game in a Saint Francis uniform but he too was held in check at 3 of 12 shooting and just four points through the first three quarters.
The loss gives Saint Francis seven runners-up in program history to go with seven titles. It was the second time the Flyers had a chance to complete a double following the 2015/16 group that won football in the fall and basketball in the winter.
For Sacred Heart, it was the 10th all-time title for the school in boys basketball. Hall of Fame coach Doug Goltz has led the Irish to all 10 of those.
His was one perfect record that remained intact. Glotz is now 18-0 combined as a head coach when his teams play for a football or basketball championship trophy.
"You've got to give Sacred Heart a lot of credit. They played better defensively than anyone we've faced all year," coach Eric Kessler said. "They did a great job and set the tone early. We struggled to score early, and I think that's a credit to them."
Unable to make shots and set up the press, the game was played mostly in the half court where Saint Francis struggled to create shots. That style also neutralized Saint Francis' depth, allowing each of the five Sacred Heart starters to play 25 minutes or more.
Normally, that's a recipe for disaster. The Flyers have made a killing carving up fatigued starters with relentless steals, tipped passes and overall confusion. Those coaches who tried to give their players a breather or two did so at the peril of backups that simply couldn't keep up.
But none of that matters if the ball doesn't go in the hoop.
Unable to set up the press most of the afternoon, Saint Francis was at the mercy of a Sacred Heart team content to wait, wait, wait for the right shot. And when the Irish didn't get it, or forced a less than ideal look, they cleaned up their misses with 15 offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points.
Despite the slow start and a 7-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter, it looked as if Saint Francis was ready for a breakout following a three-point play early in the second by Pfeifer. But after he cut it to 8-7, Sacred Heart responded with six straight points.
The Flyers trailed 20-14 at the half having hit on just 4 of 22. They then went 3 of 10 in the third and gave up seven offensive rebounds. It was 28-20 to start the fourth when Sacred Heart scored the first four points.
Pfeifer cut it back down to double digits but he and his teammates then didn't make another field goal until the hole had stretched to 43-26.
"We were just kind of behind the 8 ball all game, couldn't get over the hump, and secondly, I thought they did a good job handling our pressure," Kessler said. "They just didn't turn it over like some teams have done."
That's not completely accurate. Sacred Heart turned it over 21 times - five more than Saint Francis. But with all the missed shots, those extra opportunities were wasted.
The Flyers had just 10 points from Irish giveaways.
"It hurt me and the team that we hadn't played here before, not that we couldn't handle the mental part of the game, that's not what I'm talking about," Pfeifer said. "The physical, just, the gym is bigger, like way bigger than anything we've ever played in. You take shots in warmups and you just miss the whole dang rim."
The 33 points is the fewest in a game for the program since the 2017-18 squad came up with the same total in a loss to Central City Nebraska Christian on Dec. 29, 2017.
Saint Francis came in averaging over 70 points per game
The Flyers went 13-0 in the fall on the football field for a state championship and were looking to become the second school with two unbeaten titles on the day following Omaha Skutt in Class B. The Skyhawks were also 13-0 on the gridiron then completed the perfect double with a 59-31 win over Omaha Roncalli for a combined 39-0 mark between the two seasons.
Saint Francis and Sacred Heart have met 11 times in the state football playoffs. The Irish lead that series 6-5 though the Flyers won this past fall and have won three of the last four.
The two schools have met just twice in the state basketball tournament, both wins for Sacred Heart.
"I wouldn't have wanted to be a champion without the rest of the guys," Pfeifer said. "We've got a state championship gold and a runner-up, which, I guess, isn't bad. A lot of guys don't get this opportunity, but I'm grateful we did."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.