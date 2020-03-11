You are the owner of this article.
Saint Francis State Opponent: Cardinals light it up from long range
STATE 2020: RANDOLPH

Area Hoops

Humphrey St. Francis, which allows fewer than 40 points per game, will have its perimeter defense tested Thursday morning against 8 seed Randolph. The Cardinals enter their 25th trip to the state tournament with a a 17-7 record and a roster that features three players who have made at least 20 3-pointers.

Randolph has totaled 147 shots from beyond the arc on the season and comes to Lincoln having won seven in a row.

"They’re a very good team. They’re playing their best basketball, very well coached, got some guys that can shoot and play a 1-3-1, so, it’ll kind of be a battle of 1-3-1 defenses, which will be exciting to see," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "They’re very good. We’ll really have to play well to advance."

Randolph went 8-14 a year ago but only graduated two seniors. The team's three leading-scorers all returned and have again been tops in that category.

Carter Schnoor scores 16.4 points per game, Jamison Svehla averages 15 and Keaton Backhaus scores 14.2.

Svehla has hit 52 3s on the season, Backhaus 48 and junior Justin Haselhorst has 22.

Randolph started 0-4 and was 5-6 after a loss to Creighton on Jan. 10 but then finished the year 12-1.

Saint Francis will counter with what has found success all season - a relentless defense.

"I think our defense has been our meal ticket this year. Our defense, the way that we play, that aggressiveness leads to a lot of our offense," Kessler said. "We’ve got a lot of athletes. We want to play up tempo and in transition. Our defense creates a lot of our offense."

The Flyers normally play nine players though Kessler believes he could probably find minutes for 12 or 13. That much depth allows Saint Francis to push the pace, press and play with constant energy.

"They have three guys that can really shoot the 3," Kessler said. "That Schnoor kid that's a point guard is really good, and he has teammates that can score, too. We'll have to play well."

Once Randolph found its bearings, the Cardinals won seven of their last 12 by 20 or more points.

Randolph comes into the tournament averaging 53.5 points per game while giving up just over 24. The Cardinals earned their way to state with a 61-24 subdistrict semifinal win over 5-17 Emerson-Hubbard, 54-44 victory against 7-17 Wynot and district final triumph over 16-8 Deshler 47-39 in overtime.

The Cardinals have two state championships in their history, the most recent in 2014, and have played in the title game three times.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

RANDOLPH CARDINALS

Colors: Red/White/Black

Class: D-2

Record: 17-7

NSAA Enrollment: 51

Conference: Lewis & Clark

State Tournaments: 25

State Championships: 2002, 2014

State Runners-Up: 1918

