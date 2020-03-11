Saint Francis State Opponent: Cardinals light it up from long range

"I think our defense has been our meal ticket this year. Our defense, the way that we play, that aggressiveness leads to a lot of our offense," Kessler said. "We’ve got a lot of athletes. We want to play up tempo and in transition. Our defense creates a lot of our offense."

The Flyers normally play nine players though Kessler believes he could probably find minutes for 12 or 13. That much depth allows Saint Francis to push the pace, press and play with constant energy.

"They have three guys that can really shoot the 3," Kessler said. "That Schnoor kid that's a point guard is really good, and he has teammates that can score, too. We'll have to play well."

Once Randolph found its bearings, the Cardinals won seven of their last 12 by 20 or more points.

Randolph comes into the tournament averaging 53.5 points per game while giving up just over 24. The Cardinals earned their way to state with a 61-24 subdistrict semifinal win over 5-17 Emerson-Hubbard, 54-44 victory against 7-17 Wynot and district final triumph over 16-8 Deshler 47-39 in overtime.

The Cardinals have two state championships in their history, the most recent in 2014, and have played in the title game three times.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

