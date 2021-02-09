SCC's best shot not quite enough to knock off Wahoo

Heng was 3 of 3 in the second quarter, Faust had a 3 and junior Garrett Oakley was 4 of 4 from the line in his first action since an injury Jan. 12 against Norfolk Catholic. Wahoo switched to a man defense in the third and fourth quarters and allowed Heng just one more 3 the rest of the night.

Then, when Faust went out two possessions into the third, Oakley, not yet in game shape, could only play for a few minutes at a time, and Kaden Young, suffering his own foul trouble, Scotus was left relying on underclassmen for most of the final six minutes of the third.

The Shamrocks had it down to a single point once and trailed by four when Wahoo scored 10 of the final 13 of the quarter. The first seven all came after Scotus turnovers. Oakley temporarily stopped the bleeding with a layup but Wahoo answered moments later on a 3 just before the buzzer.

The Warriors took a 57-46 lead after the third then stuck another 3 on their first possession of the fourth. The separation never came back down into the single digits.