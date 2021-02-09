SCC's best shot not quite enough to knock off Wahoo

A young Shamrock group showed flashes but made youthful mistakes and came up short of an upset in a 73-56 Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball loss to No. 5 Wahoo on Tuesday night at the Dowd Activity Center.
Underclassmen scored 32 of SCC's 56 points and played together for long stretches, especially in the third quarter when starting senior guard Josh Faust picked up his third and fourth fouls. Freshman Jackson Heng had a team-high 18 points on six 3-pointers, Faust had 10 and Scouts hit from the perimeter 11 times.
But it wasn't enough to deny a Wahoo team that hounded and harassed Scotus into 21 turnovers. The Warriors scored 18 points on those takeaways and added 12 more from second-chance points on offensive rebounds.
Wahoo senior Trevor Kasischke scored a game-high 21 and generated 15 of those at the free throw line.
"You're going to give up rebounds when you're our size. I can handle giving up rebounds for 10 points, 12 points, but it's the turnovers that we can control that hurt us," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "We shot the ball well and did everything we needed to tonight to beat those guys except take care of the basketball."
Heng had the answer every time it looked as if Wahoo was about to pull away in the first half. He hit five times from beyond the arc before intermission and was 5 of his first 5. Wahoo led 16-14 through the first eight minutes and had a 38-32 lead at halftime.
Heng was 3 of 3 in the second quarter, Faust had a 3 and junior Garrett Oakley was 4 of 4 from the line in his first action since an injury Jan. 12 against Norfolk Catholic. Wahoo switched to a man defense in the third and fourth quarters and allowed Heng just one more 3 the rest of the night.
Then, when Faust went out two possessions into the third, Oakley, not yet in game shape, could only play for a few minutes at a time, and Kaden Young, suffering his own foul trouble, Scotus was left relying on underclassmen for most of the final six minutes of the third.
The Shamrocks had it down to a single point once and trailed by four when Wahoo scored 10 of the final 13 of the quarter. The first seven all came after Scotus turnovers. Oakley temporarily stopped the bleeding with a layup but Wahoo answered moments later on a 3 just before the buzzer.
The Warriors took a 57-46 lead after the third then stuck another 3 on their first possession of the fourth. The separation never came back down into the single digits.
"We can't have (Faust) on the bench the whole third quarter and let it get away. But every time you looked up we were only down six or four or six again. We hung on as long as we could," Swanson said. "... We did everything we had to do tonight, minus turn the ball over, to win the game."
Scotus dropped to 6-13 with the loss while Wahoo improved to 14-4. SCC hosts Lakeview on Saturday then faces a rematch at rival Aquinas on Feb. 19.
"The growth of the kids that are playing, whether they're seniors or freshmen, has been tremendous the last month," Swanson said. "We've learned a lot from some of the adversity we've faced.
"... I'm excited, the coaching staff is excited and the kids are excited. They're down a little bit right now, but they should come into the next game on Saturday thinking that we're on the right path going into subdistricts."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.